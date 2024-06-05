Harrisburg Senators Game Information at Reading

June 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (31-21) vs Reading Fightin Phils (21-31)

Game 53 â Wednesday, June 5, 7:00 p.m. â First Energy Stadium

RH Michael Cuevas vs RH Konnor Ash

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game two of their six-game series today at FirstEnergy Stadium. It's the first meeting between the teams this season and their only matchup in the first half. They meet again for another six-game series in the final week of the regular season in Harrisburg.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 7-6 Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The teams combined for seven runs in the 7th and 8th innings. Andry Lara was the winner, tossing six innings and allowing just three runs.

CHANGE OF SCENERY : J.T. Arruda has taken his game up a notch since being moved into the top of the lineup. He spent the season at the bottom of the lineup until he was moved up to second in the lineup last Wednesday. Since the move he has raised his average from.217 to.238 - his season high - in the six games since then. He has eight hits, three of which were doubles, and seven runs scored in the last six games. Last night he went 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

ARMS RACE : The Senators' pitching staff continues to be one of the best in the league. The staff owns a collective 3.25 ERA, which is third-best in the Eastern League, and their bullpen's 2.94 ERA is second-best in the Eastern League.

CREWS CONTROL : Dylan Crews continued his success in driving in runs and hitting for extra bases with two RBI doubles last night. Crews is batting.382 with runners in scoring position with 31 RBIs and 21 hits, 10 of which are for extra bases. His.382 average with RISP is the second-best of all qualified players in the Eastern League. Overall, he leads the Senators with 33 RBIs, which is tied for fifth-most in the Eastern League.

HASSELL'ING OPPONENTS : By going 2-for-5 Tuesday against Reading, Robert Hassell III extended his active on-base to 16 games. It's his second-longest on-base streak of this season as he reached base in 24 consecutive games from April 9th to May 11th.

A SERIES OF FORTUNATE EVENTS : With a series split against Binghamton last week, the Senators have not lost a series in seven consecutive series. Prior to last week's split, the Senators had won five consecutive series. In six of those last seven series, the Senators have won the opening game to set the tone early. Last night the Senators once again opened this current series with a win.

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Brady House is 4th in HRs (9) and Dérmis Garcia is T5th in HRs (8)... Andrew Pinckney is T8th in SBs (11) and 3rd in hits (55)... Robert Hassell III is T8th in SBs (11) and T6th in hits (52)... Dylan Crews is T5th in RBIs (33) and T2nd in 3Bs (3)... on the pitching side, Brad Lord is 1st in ERA (1.60), T1st wins (6), and is T9th in strikeouts (54)... Holden Powell, Garvin Alston, and Tyler Schoff are T1st in holds (4).

ALUMNI WATCH: DJ Herz made his MLB debut for the Nationals Tuesday vs. the New York Mets. He got Pete Alonso to strike out looking for his first major league strikeout. Herz took the loss after throwing four innings and allowing four runs as the Nationals lost 6-3. Jacob Young drove in two of the Nats' three runs with a 3-for-3 night at the plate.

PITCHER OF THE MONTH: Wednesday Brad Lord was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for May. He went 5-0 with a 0.87 ERA in five starts as he allowed just three earned runs over 31.0 innings. He held opponents to a.173 average and threw a seven-inning three-hit shutout May 26 against Akron with a season-high nine strikeouts. Lord, 24, was selected by Washington in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of South Florida.

PLAYOFF CHASE: With 17 games remaining in the first half, including tonight, the Senators lead the Akron RubberDucks by one game and Erie by two games. Harrisburg holds the tiebreakers against both teams. The remaining schedule for the three teams:

Senators: at Reading; vs Bowie; vs Hartford

Akron: at Portland; at Hartford; vs Binghamton

Erie: vs New Hampshire; at Altoona; at Somerset

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.