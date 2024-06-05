Planez, Kayfus Homer in 9-1 Ducks' Win in Portland

RubberDucks right fielder Alexfri Planez homered while Akron built a 5-0 lead in the first four innings, and first baseman C.J. Kayfus hit his first career grand slam and Double-A homer in the eighth inning of a 9-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in the second game of a six-game series at Hadlock Field Wednesday night.

Turning Point

In a scoreless game in the third inning against right-hander Angel Bastardo, left fielder Joe Lampe lined a first-pitch single to right field, and shortstop Yordys Valdés placed a bunt single to the third-base side. Center fielder Petey Halpin grounded into a fielder's choice, and shortstop Eddinson Paulino's errant throw scored Lampe. After a walk to Kayfus, he was caught stealing while Halpin reached third base. Planez then drilled a 401-foot home run to right-center field - his fourth home run in seven games - for a 3-0 lead.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Ross Carver made his first start of the season after 12 relief outings and worked three shutout innings, yielding one hit and one walk with two strikeouts. Left-hander Jaime Arias began the fourth inning and retired the first five batters he faced. He allowed a solo home run to center fielder Roman Anthony in the sixth and a double and walk before retiring the side, lasting 3 2/3 innings with four hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Right-hander Bradley Hanner entered with two outs in the seventh inning. After a walk, he retired seven straight batters to end the game.

Duck Tales

Akron added to its lead in the fourth, when designated hitter Milan Tolentino doubled, Lampe singled and stole second base, and Halpin lined a two-run single to right field for a 5-0 lead. That was Akron's last hit until the eighth inning, when Tolentino walked, Lampe hit his team-high 11th double to right field, Halpin walked, and Kayfus launched a two-out, 0-2 pitch from right-hander Caleb Bolden to the pavilion above the right-field wall to make it 9-1.

Notebook

Akron drew within a half game of Harrisburg (31-21, rained out Wednesday) in the Southwest Division first-half race, while Portland fell a half game behind Hartford in the Northeast Division...Every RubberDuck batter reached base on a hit or walk...Kayfus has seven RBIs in his first two Double-A games...Second baseman Nate Furman walked in the ninth inning to extend a 19-game on-base streak going back to his stint with High-A Lake County...Halpin extended a 17-game on-base streak with a single and a walk Wednesday...Game Time: 2:44 (0:24 delay)...Attendance: 4,251.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Portland at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Hadlock Field. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (4-1, 1.87 ERA) is scheduled to face Sea Dogs right-hander Hunter Dobbins (3-1, 4.08 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

