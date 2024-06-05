Reading and Harrisburg Postponed on Wednesday Night
June 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Reading Fightin Phils News Release
"Ladies and gentlemen, we are sorry. We hoped to play tonight, but the rain arrived earlier than was forecast, and the rain is now expected to last for quite some time... As such, unfortunately, tonight's game has been rained out.
Again - tonight's game has been postponed, due to rain.
Those with regularly purchased tickets dated for June 5th, 2024 may exchange their tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2024 R-Phils regular season home game, based on availability. You do NOT needed to exchange your dated tickets today. Exchanges of tickets can be done in person, or by calling the Reading Fightin Phils office at 610-370-BALL - or by emailing us at info@fightins.com. When contacting the R-Phils, please request a specific replacement game date for the exchange. Again, You do NOT needed to exchange your dated tickets today - you can hold on to your tickets, and decide later what game you want to exchange them for.
ANY tickets with a rain date already printed on them, may be used on that rain date ONLY. Those tickets, or even the partially ripped stubs of those tickets, will be accepted at the gate on the designated rain date. Those tickets include:
Lebanon Valley Night tickets - will be accepted on their rain date of - 6/6
Berks County Farmers Association tickets - will be accepted on their rain date of - 6/11
Steinmetz Family Farm tickets - will be accepted on their rain date of - 6/11
In summary - If your ticket stub has a stated "Rain Date" printed on it - please use your ticket stub on that specific Rain Date.
Those fans holding tickets not specifically dated for June 5th, 2024 - such as a ticket book ticket, or a Hard Work in School Ticket, your ticket MUST be stamped with today's game date at the ticket office, or at the main entrance, or at the Customer Service Booth - as you exit today. Once your undated ticket is stamped with today's date, it then becomes a DATED Rain Out ticket.
These UNDATED tickets include the following :
Hard Work at School tickets - once stamped these tickets are eligible to be used one of their remaining qualifying games.
Undated General Admission Tickets - Such as TICKET BOOK TICKETS - once stamped these tickets are eligible to be used at any remaining 2024 regular season home game, based on availability.
SO, If your ticket already has today's date printed on it - you do not need to have it stamped, AND you DO NOT need to exchange it tonight.
Buffets in the various buffet picnic areas were served tonight, but the GAME TICKET portion, of those buffet area tickets, can be exchanged for seating of equal or lesser value, for any remaining 2024 R-Phils regular season home game, based on availability.
We encourage all those attending the game as part of a group to check with your group leader in regard to whether the group outing will be rescheduled, or if individuals within the group should exchange the tickets themselves. Please check with your specific group leader to see how they will handle the exchange.
Again, we apologize for the weather. Tonight's game has, unfortunately, been postponed due to rain.
