June 5, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEASON-HIGH IN HITS PROPELS PORTLAND WIN The Portland Sea Dogs set a new season-high after nineteen hits en route to a 12-5 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday night. Kristian Campbell made his Double-A debut going two-for-four with a single and a triple while Marcelo Mayer notched his twentieth double of the season which leads all of Double-A. Akron capitalized early with three runs in the top of the first on three hits. The RubberDucks would be held scoreless after that up until the seventh. Portland would tie the game in the bottom of the second inning after scoring three runs on five hits. A two-run single from Kyle Teel would highlight the inning and tie it at three. Four more singles in the bottom of the third would double the 'Dogs lead. Portland executed a double steal when Mayer broke for second (11) and McDonough (6) stole home to put Portland on top 6-3. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Tyler Miller in the bottom of the fourth along with an RBI single from Mayer in the bottom of the fifth would extend a five-run advantage. Mayer tallied his third hit of the day. n the top of the seventh, C.J. Kayfus challenged the Sea Dogs with a two-run double but Portland would go on to score four more in the bottom of the eighth. A single from Paulino along with a double from Alex Binelas (4) made it 10-5. Phillip Sikes highlighted the scoring with a two-run blast over the Maine Monster. With his third homer of the season and third hit of the day, Portland took the opener, 12-5.

TITLES ON TITLES FOR TEEL Minor League Baseball today announced that Kyle Teel has won Eastern League Player of the Month honors. On the month, Teel slashed.357/.443/.560 and led the league in average (.357), RBI (22) and OPS (1.003). He was third in doubles (eight), on-base percentage (.443) and slugging percentage (.560) and was fourth in hits (30). Teel is also riding Eastern League Player of the Week honors currently for the week of May 27th-June 2nd. In six games during the week, Teel hit.417 (10-for-24) with six runs scored, three home runs, 11 RBI, and two stolen bases. On Friday night, when the Sea Dogs were down to their final strike, Teel belted a game-tying three-run homer in a game that the Sea Dogs would win 8-6 in ten innings. Teel provided the heroics again on Saturday night, down 4-2 in the ninth inning, Teel hit a grand slam to give the Sea Dogs a 6-4 lead, a game they would go on to win 11-8 in ten innings. Teel hit safely in five of the six games last week including three multi-hit performances. Teel is ranked by MLB.com as the number three prospect in the Red Sox organization and the number 29 prospect in Minor League Baseball.

CAMPBELL JOINS THE CREW, COLLECTS MILB HONORS Kristian Campbell earned a promotion prior to the series with Akron after hitting.306 with 13 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBI, and 3 SB in fourty games with High-A Greenville this season. In his Double-A debut last night, Campbell went two-for-four with a single and a triple. MILB also announched today that Campbell was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month. With the Greenville Drive, Campbell batted.371/.467/.663 and led the league in average (.371) and OPS (1.130). He was second in on-base percentage (.467) and slugging percentage (.663) and third in hits (33), home runs (six), total bases (59) and fourth in runs (20). He recorded 10 multi-hit games prior to his promotion this month.

ALL-TIME VS AKRON This week will mark the lone series of the season against the Akron RubberDucks. Entering this week, Portland owns a 101-116 all-time record against Akron. Last season, Portland and Akron split the season record 6-6. Former Red Sox manager John Farrell served as the Indians Director of Player Development from 2001- 2006. Prior to moving into Canal Park in 1997, the team played at Thurman Munson Stadium in Canton, OH and were known as the Canton-Akron Indians. Akron was once known as the "Rubber Capital of the World," as the first synthetic rub- ber tire was introduced and marketed in Akron. The city's nickname served as inspiration for the re-branding of the franchise in 2014 as Akron made the transition from the Aeros to the RubberDucks

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts eleven of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB. com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Luis Perales (9), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 5, 2012 - A year after his Double-A debut, Drake Britton hurled eight scoreless innings on one hit, one walk and eight strikeouts, aiding Portland's 6-0 win at Erie. His battery-mate Matt Spring knocked in three runs.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Angel Bastardo will have the start in game two of the series in what will mark his tenth homer of the season. Bastardo last pitched on May 30th in Altoona against the Curve where he tossed 4.2 innings allowing four runs on four hits while walking four and striking out eight. Today will mark his first career start against Akron.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.