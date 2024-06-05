Fightin Phils to Sport Multiple Specialty Jerseys on Saturday Night's this Summer

June 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to partner with T-Mobile, Long Home Products, PA Army National Guard and 830 AM WEEU, this season as the team will wear a variety of specialty jerseys for Saturday home games in during the 2024 seasons.

The first Saturday specialty jerseys game will be Saturday, June 8, as the Fightin Phils will wear Charlie Brown Jerseys to pay tribute to Peanuts and Charlie Brown. This will be the first of five specialty jerseys worn this season, with the schedule featuring:

June 8: Charlie Brown

June 15: Batman

July 13: Looney Tunes

August 3: Harry Potter

September 7: Steamboat Willie

The Fightin Phils will wear the specialty jerseys on the field, then the jerseys will be auctioned and raffled off following the game. A link to bid in the auction will be available both on social media prior to the game and also in-person at the game. Bid for a chance to own a game-worn jersey by many of the Phillies top prospects. Additionally, the Fightin Phils team store will sell replica jerseys and other themed apparel, both online and in-person, prior to each themed game.

Following these games will be Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks shows, the largest fireworks display in stadium history. These nights will also feature pre and post-game concerts and much more.

The Fightin Phils are home this week against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Brentwood Industries Fightin Phils Team Store is open both in-person and online at rphils.com/shop.

