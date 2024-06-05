Harrisburg Senators and Reading Fightin Phils Postponed Thursday

June 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - The Harrisburg Senators and Reading Fightin Phils game Thursday in Reading has been postponed due to rain. The make up date has yet to be announced.

Game two of the series is Thursday at 7pm at First Energy Stadium in Reading.

The Senators return home for a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox Tuesday, June 11..

The Senators' offices are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets for any game this season are available online 24 hours a day or in person at the box office or over the phone during normal business hours. For information about Sensylvania Club Season Memberships, please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.

