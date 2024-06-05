Harrisburg Senators and Reading Fightin Phils Postponed Thursday
June 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
HARRISBURG, PA - The Harrisburg Senators and Reading Fightin Phils game Thursday in Reading has been postponed due to rain. The make up date has yet to be announced.
Game two of the series is Thursday at 7pm at First Energy Stadium in Reading.
The Senators return home for a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox Tuesday, June 11..
The Senators' offices are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets for any game this season are available online 24 hours a day or in person at the box office or over the phone during normal business hours. For information about Sensylvania Club Season Memberships, please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2024
- Three-Hit Games From Ramirez and Cowles Serve As Silver Lining in Wednesday Loss - Somerset Patriots
- Ponies' Comeback Effort Falls Short against Baysox in Bowie Wednesday Night - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Yard Goats Blast Three Homers in Win and Return to First Place - Hartford Yard Goats
- Planez, Kayfus Homer in 9-1 Ducks' Win in Portland - Akron RubberDucks
- Baysox Stave off Rumble Ponies on Wednesday Night - Bowie Baysox
- Squirrels Hold off Curve for 10-6 Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Bowen's Three Hits Not Enough in 10-6 Defeat - Altoona Curve
- Anthony Homers in 9-1 Loss to Akron - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fightin Phils and Senators to Play Doubleheader Saturday - Reading Fightin Phils
- Early Outpouring Paces Erie to Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Harrisburg Senators and Reading Fightin Phils Postponed Thursday - Harrisburg Senators
- Reading and Harrisburg Postponed on Wednesday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- June 5, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information at Reading - Harrisburg Senators
- Teel Named Eastern League Player of the Month - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yankees No. 12 Prospect C/1B Ben Rice Promoted to Triple-A - Somerset Patriots
- Fightin Phils to Sport Multiple Specialty Jerseys on Saturday Night's this Summer - Reading Fightin Phils
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.