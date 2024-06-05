Early Outpouring Paces Erie to Win

Erie (29-22) jumped ahead early to beat New Hampshire (24-29) 9-1 on Wednesday.

New Hampshire starter Michael Dominguez walked Gage Workman and Carlos Mendoza to begin the bottom of the first. Hao-Yu Lee followed with a three-run homer, giving Erie a 3-0 lead.

In the second, Ben Malgeri began the frame with a long solo blast to make it 4-0. Later in the frame, Trei Cruz knocked Dominguez out of the game with an RBI double. Jake Holton greeted reliever Abdiel Mendoza with a double to score Cruz, making it 6-0.

Erie starter Austin Bergner spun a gem for Erie. He tossed six shutout frames, allowing just two singles and a walk. He struck out five batters.

The SeaWolves added a run in the bottom of the sixth when Workman singled home Malgeri, who had doubled.

Chris Meyers connected on a two-run blast in the seventh to make it 9-0. Meyers and Lee each had their ninth homer of the season in the game, which is tied for the team lead.

New Hampshire broke onto the scoreboard on three consecutive two-out singles against Joel Peguero in the ninth. Rainer Nunez had the run-scoring single.

Bergner (3-1) earned the win and Dominguez (1-1) took the loss.

Carlos Peña pitches for Erie on Thursday against Devereaux Harrison at 6:05 p.m.

