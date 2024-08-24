Yankees Currently Scheduling MLB Rehab Assignments for INF Jon Berti and RHP Ian Hamilton with Somerset on Saturday, August 24

August 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling for INF Jon Berti and RHP Ian Hamilton to commence MLB rehab assignments with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Saturday, August 24 on the road in Portland. The Patriots take on the Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at 6:00 pm.

The Yankees placed Berti on the injured list on 5/25/24 with a left calf strain after returning from time on the injured list with a left groin strain. Berti previously joined the Patriots on a rehab assignment this season from 4/28 - 5/2 in which he went 1-for-9 with a R and 3 BB in three games.

In 17 games for New York this season, Berti is hitting .273/.322/.327 with 6 R, 15 H, HR, 6 RBI and 4 SB.

Currently in his 7th MLB season, the Troy, Michigan native has a career .259 batting average with 216 R, 369 H, 63 2B, 9 3B, 24 HR, 126 RBI and 96 SB in 453 games with the Toronto Blue Jays (2018), Miami Marlins (2019-2023) and the Yankees (2024).

Berti slashed .294/.344/.405 with 53 R, 114 H, 16 2B, 3 3B, 7 HR and 33 RBI in 133 games for the Marlins in 2023.

Originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 18th round of the 2011 MLB Draft, Berti was acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the Miami Marlins for CF John Cruz.

The Yankees placed Hamilton on the injured list on 6/17/24 with a right lat strain. In his 27 games pitched this season for New York,

Hamilton is 0-1 with a 4.55 ERA and 30 K in 29.2 IP in 27 games.

Hamilton was the 11th round pick of the Chicago White Sox out of Washington State in the 2016 MLB Draft and signed with the Yankees as a free agent on 1/27/23.

He made his MLB debut on 8/31/18 versus Boston and went a perfect inning. He has an MLB career 4-5 record with a 3.52 ERA and 108 K over 102.1 IP in 81 games all in relief for the White Sox (2018, 2020), Minnesota Twins (2022) and Yankees (2023-Present).

Hamilton rehabbed in Somerset during the 2023 season and finished 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 4 K in 2.2 IP in 3 games.

Hamilton becomes the 13th Yankees players to join Somerset for a rehab assignment in 2024. Both Berti and Hamilton have rehabbed with the team prior to these assignments.

