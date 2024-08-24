Lipscomb the Hero in Akron's 4-3 Walk-off Win

August 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Guy Lipscomb singled in the bottom of the ninth to give the Akron RubberDucks the 4-3 walk-off win over the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Dayan Frias got Akron's offense going in the bottom of the ninth. Frias tripled off the wall in front of the bullpens to put the winning run in scoring position. Lipscomb then won a 10-pitch battle by lining a single into right to plate Frias and give Akron the 4-3 win.

Mound Presence

Austin Peterson was dominant out of the gates for Akron allowing just two hits through the first four innings. Harrisburg got to the right-hander for three in the fifth, but Peterson worked out of the jam by getting a strikeout and groundout to end the inning. In total, Peterson worked six innings allowing three runs while striking out seven. Bradley Hanner struck out two over two scoreless innings. Alaska Abney tossed a perfect ninth to extend his scoreless innings streak to 16.2 innings over 11 outings.

Duck Tales

Akron opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Aaron Bracho reached via the hit-by-pitch before advancing to third on a CJ Kayfus single. Kahlil Watson lifted a sac-fly to right to score Bracho and make it 1-0 RubberDucks. After Harrisburg took the lead in the fifth, Akron answered back in bottom half. Yordys Valdes tripled before scoring on a Tyresse Turner single. After a single by Cooper Ingle advanced Turner to third, Bracho brought him home with a single to left to tie the game 3-3.

Notebook

The walk-off win was Akron's 11th walk-off of the season...Lipscomb is the seventh different RubberDuck with a walk-off RBI this season...Ingle's fifth inning single was his seventh hit in five games this series...Game Time: 2:12...Attendance: 6,362.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series against the Harrisburg Senators at Canal Park on Sunday, August 25 at 1:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (7-4, 2.88 ERA) will take the mound against Harrisburg left-hander Dustin Saenz (0-3, 19.89 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

