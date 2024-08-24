Dominant Pitching Leads Baysox to Saturday Night Win

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final of 2-1 on Saturday night from Prince George's Stadium.

Bowie (25-25, 57-61) opened the scoring in the second inning on an RBI single from Collin Burns off Erie starting right-hander Jackson Jobe (L, 3-2). Burns has now collected a hit in seven consecutive games, extending his season-long hit streak. The 24-year-old has driven in a run in his last three games.

Starting right-hander Alex Pham (W, 7-3) threw 5.1 shutout innings and allowed just one hit and three walks with seven strikeouts to pick up his fourth consecutive win. The Orioles No. 27 prospect lowered his ERA in August to 0.99 in five starts. Pham has now gone five or more innings in five straight starts and has not allowed a run in three of those five.

Jobe, the No. 1 pitching prospect in Minor League Baseball, dealt six innings of one-run ball over three hits, three walks and five strikeouts in his second start against the Baysox this season.

The Baysox doubled the lead in the seventh on an RBI single from Enrique Bradfield Jr. The Orioles No. 6 prospect has tallied a hit in seven of his first 10 games at the Double-A level.

Left-hander Jakob Hernandez threw 1.2 shutout innings with two strikeouts in his second outing of the series.

Erie (27-22, 65-51) broke the shutout bid in the eighth against right-hander Houston Roth (S, 3) on a sacrifice fly by Austin Murr. Roth ended the eighth with two runners on by getting Gage Workman to fly out and ended the game in the ninth by getting Luis Santana to ground into a 6-4-3 double play.

The Baysox conclude their six-game home series against the SeaWolves tomorrow at 1:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Peter Van Loon (1-1, 2.37 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Wilkel Hernandez (4-6, 4.25 ERA) for Erie.

Sunday is Family Fun Day with pregame player autographs and all fans run the bases postgame. The first 750 fans ages 13 and up will also receive a Mystery T-Shirt Giveaway.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com.

