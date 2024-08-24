Braxton Fulford Drives in Three and Yard Goats Break Club Stolen Base Record in Win

Manchester, NH- Braxton Fulford hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning as part of a three RBI game as the Yard Goats defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-3 on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. Fulford also had a two-run triple in the sixth game of a seven-game series. Adael Amador stole two bases becoming the fourth player in franchise history to steal 30 bases. Hartford had four stolen bases in the game and broke the single season team record for stolen bases with 178.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning off New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison. Adael Amador led off the game with a single and stole both second and third base and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sterlin Thompson, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. The two stolen bases by Amador gave him 31 on the season, making him just the fourth player in Yard Goats franchise history to steal 30 or more bases in a season.

Hartford added a pair of runs in the third inning to make it a 3-0 game. Juan Gurrero singled and Warming Bernabel reached on an error and both scored a two-run triple by Braxton Fulford. The Fisher Cats tied the game with runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

Braxton Fulford cranked a solo homer over the right field fence in the seventh inning, his tenth home run of the season, giving the Yard Goats a 4-3 lead.

Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan worked three innings (78 pitches) and allowed one run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts and left with a 3-1 lead. Relievers Anderson Bido, Collin Baumgartner, Juan Mejia and Zach Agnos allowed just two runs over the final six innings.

The Fisher Cats made it a 3-1 game as Ryan McCarty hit a solo home run off Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan in the third inning.

The Yard Goats continue their seven-game in six-day road trip on Saturday night (6:35 PM) at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. LHP Sean Sullivan will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Devereaux Harrison will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app and milb.tv. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday, August 27th for a 7:10 PM game against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Final: Hartford 4, New Hampshire 3

WP: Baumgartner (4-1)

LP: Nick Fraze (1-2)

S: Zach Agnos (5)

Time: 2.57

