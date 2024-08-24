Senators Walked off by Akron

August 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell 4-3 in walk-off fashion to the Akron RubberDucks Saturday night at Canal Park in Akron. After Dayan Frías hit a triple with one out in the bottom of the 9th, Guy Lipscomb hit a walk-off single to send Frías home for the win. The Senators had taken a 3-1 lead with three runs in the top of the 5th before Akron immediately scored two runs in their half of the 5th to tie the game 3-3.

THE BIG PLAY

Following a one-out triple by Dayan Frías in the bottom of the 9th inning, Guy Lipscomb hit a walk-off single to give Akron the 4-3 win.

FILIBUSTERS

Kyle Luckham allowed three runs in six innings; he retired 11 consecutive batters from the 1st to the 5th inning... Cortland Lawson went 2-for-3 with a two-run double and a run scored... C.J. Stubbs went 2-for-3 with a run scored... Daylen Lile went 1-for-4 with an RBI double... Tyler Schoff threw a hitless 7th inning in relief.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play the final game of their six-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 12:50 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.