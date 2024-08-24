Senators Walked off by Akron
August 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell 4-3 in walk-off fashion to the Akron RubberDucks Saturday night at Canal Park in Akron. After Dayan Frías hit a triple with one out in the bottom of the 9th, Guy Lipscomb hit a walk-off single to send Frías home for the win. The Senators had taken a 3-1 lead with three runs in the top of the 5th before Akron immediately scored two runs in their half of the 5th to tie the game 3-3.
THE BIG PLAY
Following a one-out triple by Dayan Frías in the bottom of the 9th inning, Guy Lipscomb hit a walk-off single to give Akron the 4-3 win.
FILIBUSTERS
Kyle Luckham allowed three runs in six innings; he retired 11 consecutive batters from the 1st to the 5th inning... Cortland Lawson went 2-for-3 with a two-run double and a run scored... C.J. Stubbs went 2-for-3 with a run scored... Daylen Lile went 1-for-4 with an RBI double... Tyler Schoff threw a hitless 7th inning in relief.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play the final game of their six-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 12:50 p.m.
