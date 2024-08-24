Sikes Hits First Inside-The-Park Home Run at Hadlock Field Since 2000

August 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (33-16, 69-49) dropped game five to the Somerset Patriots (28-20, 60-57) 8-4 on Saturday night.

Phillip Sikes hit an inside-the-park home run for his 12th of the season and first at Hadlock Field since Quincy Foster on September 1, 2000. Max Ferguson smoked his second homer of the season in a multi-hit day. Bryce Bonnin pitched 2.0 shutout innings with three strikeouts in his debut.

Ferguson ignited the scoring with his second homer of the season in the bottom of the first inning. The two-run blast put Portland on the board.

Somerset tied the game, scoring two in the top of the second. An RBI double from Spencer Jones highlighted the inning. A solo blast from Max Burt along with a three-run homer from Jon Berti put the Patriots up by four in the fourth.

Nathan Hickey doubled (5) before Sikes hit an inside-the-park homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to mark his 12th of the season and drive in two.

In the top of the ninth, Somerset scored two more after a pair of RBI singles from Anthony Seigler and Alexander Vargas. Somerset held on to take game five, 8-4.

RHP Colby White (2-0, 3.00 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.1 shutout innings allowing one hit while striking out one. RHP David Sandlin (0-2, 6.75 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 4.0 innings allowing six runs on six hits while walking three and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, August 25th for the finale of a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots. Game six is slated for 1:00pm. Portland will send LHP Connelly Early (1-0, 4.58 ERA) to the mound while Somerset will send RHP Cody Poteet to the mound.

