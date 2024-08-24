Late Rally Not Enough as Fightins Fall to Rumble Ponies on Saturday

(Binghamton, NY) - The Fightin Phils (21-29; 52-66) put together a late rally in the top of the ninth but fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (26-23; 61-55) 5-3 on Saturday night.

Reading got on the board right away in the top of the first inning. Carson Taylor poked a two-out RBI double that split the gap In right-center field, allowing Justin Crawford to score. It was Taylor's 15th double and 71st RBI of the season.

The Rumble Ponies tied the game in the home half of the first as Kevin Parada drove home a run with an RBI single. Wyatt Young then gave Binghamton a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double. The Fightins battled and earned this run back in the top of the sixth thanks to a sacrifice fly from Robert Moore. Justin Crawford had an impressive game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

Binghamton busted the game open in the bottom of the sixth as Stanley Consuegra cleared the bases with a three-run RBI double, charged to the line of Konnor Ash (L, 1-5)

In his second Double-A start, Moises Chace had a stellar outing on the mound. He tossed 4.2 innings, and allowed two earned runs on one hit, walked four, and struck out ten. Chace tied Eiberson Castellano with the third most strikeouts in a single game by a Fightin Phils pitcher this season.

Joander Suarez earned the win (9-5) as he went six innings, allowed one earned run on four hits, walked none, and struck out five. Wilkin Ramos earned the save (8), as he closed out the game in the ninth.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Sunday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, at 5:05 p.m. RHP Eiberson Castellano will be on the mound for Reading, and go opposite RHP Nolan McLean for Binghamton. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

