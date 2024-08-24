Curve Grounded by Flying Squirrels on Saturday

August 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond racked up 13 hits in an 8-4 win over Altoona on Saturday night at The Diamond.

Richmond built up their lead to 8-0 after six innings, but the Curve showed some late fight by scoring four runs in the top of the ninth. Carter Bins drove in a pair with a double to left and after Jase Bowen scored on a wild pitch, Matt Fraizer's second hit of the night plated Bins from third.

Sammy Siani picked an infield single and drew a walk to extend his season-long on-base streak to 11 games on Saturday night. Siani is batting .297 with a .409 on-base percentage in his last 11 games.

Po-Yu Chen was charged with the loss after allowing a pair of runs in four innings across his third start of the season against the Flying Squirrels. Chen struck out four and was limited to 58 pitches in his Saturday night outing. Altoona's bullpen was touched for six runs across the fifth and sixth innings as Richmond's offense took advantage of a combined four hits and three walks against Jaycob Deese and Justin Meis. Eddy Yean tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in relief before Brenden Dixon tossed a scoreless eighth inning on the mound.

Altoona continues a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. LHP Anthony Solometo is slated to start for the Curve and RHP Dylan Cumming will go for the Flying Squirrels.

Eastern League Stories from August 24, 2024

