August 24, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SHELL YEAH The Portland Sea Dogs played as the Maine Lobster Bakes last night walked it off in a 2-1 win over the Somerset Patriots last night. Allan Castro smoked a leadoff homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to right center field. The solo blast put Portland on the board first. In the top of the sixth, Somerset tied the game after scoring a run on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. Tied until the ninth inning, Nathan Hickey laced a leadoff double (5) to ignite the momentum. Elih Marreo came in to pinch run for Hickey before a single from Alex Binelas put two on. A sacrifice fly to center field from Phillip Sikes scored Marrero and sealed the deal as the Lobster Bakes walked it off, 2-1.

ANOTHER WALK-OFF Last night's walk-off in the bottom of the ninth inning was Portland's fifth of the season. The Sea Dogs have walked it off three times in extra innings at Hadlock Field and twice in nine innings. It was the first walk-off sacrifice fly of the season. The other four hits were all singles.

SEA DOGS WIN ANOTHER CLOSE ONE This season the Sea Dogs have played 53 games that have been decided by two or less runs. Portland is 16-15 in one-run decisions and 13-9 in two-run decisions including winning another one last night, 2-1. In this series, the Sea Dogs and Patriots have played two one-run games and one two-run. Portland lost 1-0 on Tuesday night.

WIKELMAN GONZALEZ CONTINUES RECENT DOMINANCE Sea Dogs starter Wikelman Gonzalez had another strong outing last night tossing 5.0 no-hit innings. Gonzalez has been dominant in the last two months for Portland. In July, he owned a 1.93 ERA in four starts allowing three runs in 14.0 innings. This month, he has a 1.38 ERA in four appearances (three starts). In August he has tossed 13.0 innings allowing two earned runs on five hits while walking four and striking out 12. Opponents are hitting just .116 against him and he has a 0.69 WHIP.

OLD FRIEND ALERT Anthony Rizzo rehabbed with the Somerset Patriots last night and drew two walks and hit a flyout. Rizzo was Portland's team MVP in 2010 after hitting .263 in 107 games with 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 80 RBI. He had a .334 OBP and .481 SLG. His last game at Hadlock Field was on September 6th, 2010 in which he hit a three-run homer. It had been 5,100 days since Rizzo had played a game at Hadlock Field.

CHECKING IN ON THE WOOSOX Since the promotions of Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel and Krisitan Campbell, the Worcester Red Sox have gone on a tear in the International League. They have won 12 of their last 14 games including their last seven. Roman Anthony is hitting .341 through 10 games with two home runs. Campbell has appeared in three games so far and is already batting .467 with two homers an nine RBI. Kyle Teel has scored a pair of runs.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 5.5 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Hartford Yard Goats are tied for third place, 8.0 games out of first place. The Reading Fightin Phils are in fourth place, 12.5 games out of first while the New Hampshire Fisher Cats remain in the basement of the division, 14.5 games behind the Sea Dogs. In the Southwest Division, the Akron RubberDucks are in first place while the Erie SeaWolves are in second place, 4.5 games back. The WooSox are now just 2.5 games behind the first place Rochester Red Wings in the second half of the season.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 24, 2003 - Portland swept a doubleheader at New Haven by scores of 3-0 and 4-3. In the opening game, Tim Kester fired a 5-hitter and did not allow a runner past first base in becoming the 11th pitcher in franchise history to win 10 games in a season.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP David Sandlin will be on the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He made his Double-A debut against the Somerset Patriots on July 28th and tossed 4.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk. Sandlin gave up a solo home run to Tyler Hardman. He last pitched on August 18th in Binghamton and tossed 2.2 innings allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits while walking one and striking out four.

