Otto Kemp's Three Run Blast Powers Fightins to 10-3 Victory over Binghamton

August 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Binghamton, NY) - Twelve hits and strong pitching powered the Fightin Phils to a 10-3 (21-28; 52-65) victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-23; 60-55) on Friday night.

Reading got the scoring started in the top of the second, as a passed ball off the glove of catcher Drake Osborn allowed Otto Kemp to score. The Fightins took a 4-0 lead in the top of the third as Justin Crawford, Erick Brito, and Carson Taylor drove in three runs with two RBI doubles and an RBI single.

Otto Kemp then broke the game open in the top of the fifth, as he blasted a three-run home run, his 11th of the season. Reading added two more runs in the game thanks to a wild pitch and an RBI single by Marcus Lee Sang.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Rumble Ponies scored all three runs. Jeremiah Jackson scored on a wild pitch by Jean Cabrera and another run scored on an RBI groundout by Stanley Consuegra. Drake Osborn followed with an RBI double to bring home Rowdey Jordan.

Jean Cabrera (W: 1-1) had a solid outing on the mound despite allowing these three runs. He tossed 5.2 innings, allowed eight hits, walked none, and struck out three.

Binghamton starter Luis Moreno (L: 3-5) went four innings, allowed five runs, three of which were earned, on six hits, walked one and struck out three.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Saturday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, at 6:07 p.m. RHP Moises Chace will be on the mound for Reading, and go opposite RHP Joander Suarez for Binghamton. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, September 3, through Sunday, September 8, against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. On Tuesday, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Pride Night R-Phils Rainbow Pennant, presented by Kutztown University and LGBTQ+ Resource Center at Kutztown University. Wednesday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Rip It Baseballtown Charities. Thursday is Tasting Festival on the Deck presented by Classic Harley-Davidson. Friday night features fireworks, thanks to Savage Auto Group. Saturday is a SpongeBob Celebration and Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, sponsored by your local Kia Dealers. The home schedule finishes Sunday with Reading Truck MEGA Blast Fireworks, thanks to Penske.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 24, 2024

Otto Kemp's Three Run Blast Powers Fightins to 10-3 Victory over Binghamton - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.