Consuegra's Timely Hit, Suarez's Strong Start Lead Binghamton to Win over Reading

August 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Stanley Consuegra's big hit and Joander Suarez's dominant start led the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (26-23, 61-55) to a 5-3 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton has won the series, taking four of the first five games.

With the game tied 2-2 in the sixth inning, Binghamton had the bases loaded and one out. Reading made a pitching change and brought in Andrew Baker to face Consuegra. On the second pitch he saw, Consuegra ripped a go-ahead bases-clearing three-run double that put Binghamton up 5-2. The runs were charged to Konnor Ash (1-5).

Suarez (9-5) was dominant in his start again. He earned the win and allowed just one earned run on four hits over six innings with five strikeouts. Suarez has gone at least five innings in each of his last eight starts. Over his last six starts, Suarez is 5-0 with a 1.59 ERA and a 36-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Carlos Guzman struck out three batters and allowed just one hit over two scoreless innings in relief. Wilkin Ramos earned his eighth save at the Double-A level this season, while allowing one run in the ninth inning.

Reading (21-29, 52-66) got on the board in the first inning. Justin Crawford singled and scored on Carson Taylor's RBI double that made it 1-0. Binghamton tied it in the bottom of the first on Kevin Parada's RBI single. Binghamton grabbed a 2-1 lead on Wyatt Young's RBI double in the fifth inning.

Robert Moore hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning that tied the game, before Consuegra's three-run double gave Binghamton the lead. Taylor hit an RBI single in the ninth to cut Binghamton's lead to 5-3, before Ramos struck out Otto Kemp to end the game.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their six-game series against the Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Parada went 2-for-4 with a run batted in and recorded his 19th multi-hit game and it was his second-straight game...Parada also threw out two would-be base stealers at second base...Young extended his on-base streak to 19 games with a walk in the first inning and RBI double in the fifth inning...Ryan Clifford singled, walked, and scored a run...Alex Ramírez drew two walks and scored a run to extend his on-base streak to 11 games...Rowdey Jordan reached base three times with a single, two walks, and a run scored...Jaylen Palmer drew two walks and scored a run...Binghamton drew eight walks as a team and only issued one walk to Reading.

