Lance Parrish Returns to UPMC Park August 28

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that former Erie manager and member of the 1984 World Champion Detroit Tigers, Lance Parrish, is returning to UPMC Park on Wednesday, August 28 for a book signing.

Parrish and co-author Tom Gage, a former Tigers beat writer, will be on hand to sign their new book 'The Enchanted Season' which chronicles the 1984 Tigers campaign as they captured the franchise's first World Championship since 1968.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet both Parrish and Gage beginning at 5 p.m. when the gates open prior to the SeaWolves game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Parrish is the longest-tenured SeaWolves manager, leading the club from 2014-2017. Over his four years with Erie, he amassed the most wins (262) as a manager in team history. Gage received the Baseball Writers' Association of America's Career Excellence Award in 2015, an honor permanently recognized at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

'The Enchanted Season' will be available for purchase at the UPMC Park Team store and autographs will be free of charge.

The SeaWolves return to UPMC Park on Tuesday, August 27 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are available at SeaWolves.com and at the UPMC Park ticket office.

