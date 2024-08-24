Sea Dogs Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Monday

August 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Tickets for all potential 2024 playoff games at Hadlock Field will go on sale on Monday, August 26th at 10:00 AM. The Sea Dogs are currently in first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division as they look to claim the second-half division title.

Playoff tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com, at the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at Hadlock Field, or by calling 207-879-9500. Playoff tickets are priced the same as regular-season ticket prices. Advance sales for individual tickets start at $12.00 for general admission seats for adults.

The Sea Dogs (33-15) currently own the best record in the Eastern League in the second half and led the Somerset Patriots (27-20), the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees by 5.5 games. The Eastern League regular season concludes on Sunday, September 15th.

The winner of the second half of the season will meet the winner of the first half, the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies), in the Divisional Series (Best-of-three series).

The winner of the Northeast Division Series will play the winner of the Southwest Division Series for the Eastern League Championship in a best-of-three series.

The Sea Dogs would host Game One of the Northeast Division Series at Hadlock Field on Tuesday, September 17th at 6:00 PM. Games Two and Three would be held in Hartford.

Should the Sea Dogs advance, Portland would host Games Two and Three of the Eastern League Championship at Hadlock Field on Tuesday, September 24th, and Wednesday, September 25th at 6:00 PM.

Refunds will be given to any playoff game not played. Friday, October 4th is the last day to return any playoff tickets from unplayed games for a refund. You Must save your ticket from these games to get a refund. WE CANNOT ISSUE A REFUND WITHOUT THE TICKET. Online services fees are non-refundable.

Any questions regarding playoff tickets should be directed to the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500 or tickets@seadogs.com.

The Sea Dogs embark on a two-week road trip with a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators August 27-September 1st followed by a seven-game/ six-day series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats September 3rd- September 8th. Portland returns home for the final week of the regular season September 10th-15th, which includes the fan-favorite Field of Dreams promotion on Saturday, September 14th.

The Sea Dogs last made the Eastern League playoffs in 2022.

2024 Eastern League Playoff Schedule

Eastern League Northeast Divisional Series

Game 1 Tuesday, September 17 @ Hadlock Field 6:00 PM

Game 2 Thursday, September 19 @ Hartford Yard Goats

Game 3* Friday, September 20 @ Hartford Yard Goats

Should the Sea Dogs Advance...

Eastern League Championship Series

Game 1 Sunday, September 22 @ Southwest Division Champion

Game 2 Tuesday, September 24 @ Hadlock Field 6:00 PM

Game 3* Wednesday, September 25 @ Hadlock Field 6:00 PM

*= If necessary

