Squirrels Roll to 8-4 Win over Curve

August 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels piled on runs in the middle frames and cruised to an 8-4 win over the Altoona Curve on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (54-65, 20-30) have won three-of-five in this week's series against the Curve (49-70, 20-30).

In the bottom of the third inning, Victor Bericoto belted a solo home run to right-center to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead. It was his ninth homer of the year, second-most for Richmond on the season.

Matt Higgins drove an RI single in the bottom of the fourth to extend the Richmond lead to 2-0 against Altoona starter Po-Yu Chen (Loss, 4-10).

In the fifth, Ismael Munguia scored on a wild pitch and Diego Velasquez added an RBI single to push the Flying Squirrels' lead to 4-0.

Richmond scored four runs in the sixth to pull ahead, 8-0. Bericoto was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Turner Hill plated a run with a sacrifice fly, Andy Thomas hit an RBI single and Bericoto scored on a wild pitch.

Nick Sinacola (Win, 5-2) started and threw five scoreless innings, striking out three. Will Bednar followed with two scoreless innings.

The Curve broke the shutout with four runs in the top of the ninth inning.

Munguia and Thomas each had three hits in a 13-hit night for the Flying Squirrels offense.

The Flying Squirrels and Curve conclude the series on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Dylan Cumming (1-6, 5.46) will start for Richmond and lefty Anthony Solometo (0-5, 6.33) will start for Altoona. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

Sunday is Shell & Tell Beach Day at The Diamond with a chance to learn about seashells and marine life along the mid-Atlantic coast. Squirrel Tails Kids Club members will have an opportunity to win special shelling bags throughout the game. Plus, Kids Club members and their families can play catch in the outfield from 12:45-1:05 p.m. Kids 14 and under are invited to run the bases postgame presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.