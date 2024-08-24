SeaWolves Stymied by Bowie Staff in One-Run Loss

August 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves' (65-51) offense sputtered in a 2-1 loss to Bowie (57-61).

Jackson Jobe pitched for Erie and tossed a quality start. The lone run he allowed came in the second inning. He walked Frederick Bencosme to begin the frame, who stole second base. Collin Burns lined a single to score Bencosme and make it 1-0.

Jobe only allowed one run in his six innings. He walked three batters and gave up three hits while striking out five.

Erie mustered just one hit against Bowie starter Alex Pham, who struck out seven over 5.1 shutout innings.

Bowie notched an insurance run in the seventh against Calvin Coker. Enrique Bradfield Jr. singled home Anthony Servideo to make it 2-0.

The SeaWolves loaded the bases on two walks and a single against Houston Roth in the eighth with one out. Austin Murr's sacrifice fly got Erie on the scoreboard to cut Bowie's lead to 2-1. Roth got Gage Workman to fly out to strand two.

Roth locked down the save in the ninth by coaxing a double play grounder to erase Liam Hicks' leadoff single.

Pham (7-3) earned the win while Jobe (3-2) took the loss. Roth secured his third save.

Erie will try to secure a series split with the win in the finale on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Wilkel Hernandez rematches Peter Van Loon.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.