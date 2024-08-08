Y'alls' Bats Come to Life in Pitching Gem

WASHINGTON, PA - The Florence Y'alls (35-38), presented by Towne Properties, snapped the first place Washington Wild Things (50-23) nine-game winning streak with a 7-5 victory on Wednesday night.

With two batters enjoying multi-hit games and the five-six-seven portion of the lineup all launching home runs, there was no shortage of offense for Florence. The pitching staff combined for nine strikeouts, taking down 12-straight batters between the fifth and ninth innings.

Left fielder Stephen Hrustich started the scoring with a moonshot over the batter's eye in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. Down 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning, catcher Sergio Gutierrez went deep to right field. Trailing 5-3 at the onset of the seventh, right fielder TJ Reeves completed the trip around the world rounding out with a blast to left field.

Third baseman Brian Fuentes had struggled through 12-consecutive at-bats without a hit before marking an RBI single in the sixth inning to close the gap to two runs. After Reeves' homer in the following frame, the bottom of the order translated a two-out rally into runs off of a lead-taking two-run single from first baseman Craig Massey. During the next at-bat, shortstop Ed Johnson scored an insurance run on a wild pitch. Johnson and Massey each recorded multiple knocks with Massey going 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs and Johnson finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk.

On the mound, right-hander Hunter Mink made his professional debut with three innings pitched, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three. Reliever Ross Thompson stumbled through the next two frames allowing four runs on five hits with one strikeout, but that's when Washington hit the brick wall. Carter Poiry strung out six consecutive outs with a strikeout in his two innings of work. Darrien Williams continued his shutout streak to five frames with a no-hit eighth inning, striking out one batter. Kent Klyman tied the team lead for saves, striking out the side in the ninth to secure the win.

The Y'alls have won four of their first five series out of the All-Star Break, and they can add another notch in the belt on Thursday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch against the Wild Things. The win sets Florence 5.5 games out of the last playoff spot behind the third place Lake Erie Crushers.

