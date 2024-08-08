Offensive Outburst Propels Slammers To Series Win Over Grizzlies

JOLIET, IL - The Slammers captured a series win over the Gateway Grizzlies thanks to an offensive outburst late in the game to help them secure a 12-3 win Thursday night.

After four scoreless innings, Gateway (44-30) drew first blood in the top of the fifth. Kyle Gaedele led off the inning with a walk that was followed by a single from Cole Brannen.

With two runners on, Abdiel Diaz roped a double into deep left field to score two and give the Grizzlies a 2-0 advantage.

Joliet (32-43) responded with offense of their own and cut the lead in half the following half inning with a solo blast from Jeissy De La Cruz for his first homerun of the season.

The Slammers weren't done with the sticks and one inning later, Matthew Warkentin launched a solo shot to right center field for his 17th home run of the season to tie the game at two.

The visitors quickly reclaimed the lead in the top of the seventh inning. Gabe Holt reached and advanced to second on a throwing error and Diaz walked to start the inning. A flyout allowed Holt to reach third and with runners on the corners, Peter Zimmerman singled to right field to give the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead.

Joliet broke the game open in the bottom of the seventh inning. Victor Nova led off with a walk followed by Adam Pottinger reaching after being hit by a pitch. Brandon Heidal then worked a tough walk to load the bases with two outs.

One batter later, Liam McArthur smashed a go-ahead grand slam out to right field to give the Slammers a 6-3 lead and all of the momentum.

On a night full of long balls for Joliet, Nova decided to add to the total and scorched the Slammers' fourth home run of the game to give them an 8-3 lead.

The hosts weren't done as they loaded the bases again and tacked on two more after an error on a ground ball from Heidal.

McArthur stepped back up to the plate with his team now leading 10-3 and struck gold again as he singled to center field to drive in his fifth RBI of the night.

In a full-on display of offense, the Slammers continued to pour it on as Antonio Valdez found a gap on the right side and plated yet another run for the home team. As the inning concluded, Joliet scored six runs and extended their lead to 12-3.

Joliet brought out Greyson Linderman to close the game and he finished the job with a pair of strikeouts as the Slammers claimed the win and the series.

Collin Sullivan suffered the loss for the Grizzlies after tossing six and two-thirds innings allowing five hits and six earned runs. Frank Plesac improves to 3-0 on the year after securing the win with an inning of work in the game.

The Slammers will aim to win three in a row tomorrow, August 9, as the team travels to Kentucky to face the Florence Y'alls.

Baseball will return to Slammers Stadium on Tuesday, August 13, for Blues Brothers Night against the Washington Wild Things. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

