Figueroa's Homer Caps ThunderBolts' Win

August 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - JJ Figueroa's two-run homer in the eighth delivered the ThunderBolts a 9-8 win over the Schaumburg Boomers in the finale of a three-game series at Ozinga Field Thursday night.

The ThunderBolts (33-43) got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. After Cam Phelts singled and Henry Kusiak walked, Brennen Dorighi hit an RBI double to open the scoring. Michael Seegers followed with a two-run single and he scored on a Joe Johnson base hit.

Schaumburg (38-35) fought back, tying the score with four runs in the second. John Fiorenza and Tyler Depreta-Johnson both contributed RBI hits and a pair of sacrifice flies made it 4-4.

In the bottom of the frame, Phelts singled and made it to third base with two outs. Kusiak appeared to groundout to end the inning but after a discussion, the umpires overturned the out call and Phelts scored. Christian Kuzemka knocked Kusiak in on a single.

For the second time, Schaumburg tied the score, getting two runs in the fifth. They took their first lead with a run in the seventh.

That advantage was quickly erased as Kusiak hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to make the score 7-7.

In the bottom of the eighth, Johnson drew a two-out walk. Figueroa came up next, whacking his first home run since May to give the Bolts the 9-7 lead.

Tyler LaPorte allowed a run in the ninth but still held on for his 11th save. Bryce Hellgeth (1-1) earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. Matt Helwig (2-1) allowed the final two Windy City runs and took the loss.

The ThunderBolts welcome the Washington Wild Things to town on Friday with John Mikolaicyk (3-4, 5.38) on the hill against Jordan DiValerio (7-2, 4.09). It's Fright Night at Ozinga Field with fireworks to follow the game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

