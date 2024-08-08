Late Homer Haunts Boomers

August 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers consistently played from behind but led late before a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth lifted Windy City to a 9-8 win on Thursday night in the final meeting of the year between the two teams.

Windy City scored four runs in the bottom of the first to grab the early lead but the Boomers were able to tie the score in the top of the second. John Fiorenza, making his first at bat of 2024, doubled home the first run before Tyler Depreta-Johnson notched an RBI single. Andrew Sojka drew the Boomers within 4-3 on a sacrifice fly before Christian Fedko lifted a sacrifice fly of his own to tie the game. Windy City countered with two unearned runs in the bottom to lead 6-4.

Schaumburg tied the game in the fifth with two runs. Paxton Wallace roped a sacrifice fly and Aaron Simmons singled with two strikes and two outs to even the score. Anthony Calarco logged an RBI fielder's choice to give Schaumburg a momentary 7-6 lead in the seventh. Windy City tied the game in the bottom of the inning and scored the go-ahead runs on a homer from JJ Figueroa. The Boomers scored one run in the ninth and placed the tying run at second but could not even the game.

The Boomers drew eight walks and finished with nine hits in the defeat. Calarco, Simmons and Brett Milazzo all tallied a pair. Simmons was on base four times. Cristian Lopez worked five innings and struck out four in a no-decision. Matt Helwig suffered the loss. The teams split their 12 meetings this year with both squads finishing 5-1 at home.

The Boomers (38-35) head to Ohio for three games beginning on Friday against the Lake Erie Crushers in a big series related to the playoff picture. The game times for the series are to be determined as northeast Ohio was hit with a tornado on Tuesday which has knocked out power to most of the region. The Boomers are scheduled to send LHP Cole Cook (3-4, 4.14) to the mound for the opener against RHP Jack Eisenbarger (7-4, 3.39). With the addition of a home doubleheader on August 12, there are just 10 dates left at Wintrust Field on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

