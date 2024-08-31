Rainout Sends Season Outcome to Final Day

August 31, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







The middle game of the final series of 2024 between the Schaumburg Boomers and Washington Wild Things in Pennsylvania has been postponed due to rain. The outcome of the season will come down to the final day with two seven inning games at 3:05pm in a doubleheader tomorrow afternoon. Entering play tonight the Boomers (51-43) are a half game ahead of the Lake Erie Crushers (50-43) for the final playoff position. Lake Erie is currently leading 6-1 at Joliet in the third inning.

