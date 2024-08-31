Matt Mooney Voted Clubhouse Manager of the Year

August 31, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies are proud to announce that clubhouse manager Matt Mooney has been voted the Sam Hartsfield Award winner as the Frontier League's Clubhouse Manager of the Year for the second straight season. It is also the fourth time overall that he has won the award, the most of any clubhouse manager in Frontier League history.

One of the most-experienced and hardest-working staff members of any organization across the league, Mooney is completing his 17th season in the circuit as a "clubbie" in 2024, having started with the River City Rascals from 2007-12 before spending 2013-21 as the clubhouse manager for the Southern Illinois Miners, with whom he was voted the 2013 and 2017 Clubhouse Manager of the Year. He is in his third season in Sauget with the Grizzlies, taking care of both the Grizzlies and their opponents' needs at Grizzlies Ballpark before and after games while also coordinating the club's travel schedule and much more.

"I'm very proud of the continued effort and loyalty that Matt has provided the Grizzlies organization this season," manager Steve Brook said. "He sets the standard for clubhouse management in the Frontier League, and this recognition is well-deserved."

The Grizzlies continue their final regular season series tonight at Grizzlies Ballpark against the Florence Y'alls at 6:30 p.m. CT, with Tyler Cornett getting the start on the mound against Florence's Jonaiker Villalobos.

