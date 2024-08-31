Disipio Named 2024 Broadcaster of the Year

August 31, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Titans broadcaster Davide Disipio has been chosen by his peers as the recipient of the Robert Ford Award as the 2024 Frontier League Broadcaster of the Year, the league announced Saturday.

"I am humbled and honoured to have been chosen by my fellow broadcasters for this prestigious award," said Disipio. "This has been an incredible journey and I'm continuously grateful for the opportunity to share the story of the clubs, coaches, and players with our great fans. A special thank you to my family, mentors, our great ownership, my colleagues, and you the listener for your continued support."

Disipio has been an original member of the Titans' front office since 2020 and is completing his third season as the play-by-play voice of the Titans on CKDJ 107.9 FM. He was also selected to call the All-Star Game in Québec City this past summer. Previously, Disipio was a member of broadcasts for Ottawa pro baseball for parts of two seasons in the now-defunct Can-Am League.

"I listen to every home and away game, Davide's knowledge of the team and the league continue to educate me every day," said Vice President and COO, Regan Katz. "His passion for excellence at his trade is evident, and his delivery of the game paints a picture like you are right there live. This award is well deserved, we are very pleased those around the league have acknowledged him and we couldn't be prouder."

The graduate of Radio-Broadcasting at Algonquin College with honours, Disipio is largely known for his passion for the club, the league, his hometown, and Canadian baseball which makes his broadcasts entertaining and insightful.

"We couldn't be prouder to have Davide represent our organization to the fans and to the rest of the league," outlined General Manager, Martin Boyce. "His professionalism and passion for his craft are unparalleled and I consider it a privilege to witness him in his element every game. He is very deserving of this award, and I am confident it is the first of many."

The Award is named after Robert Ford, who became the first Frontier League broadcaster to be hired as a full-time MLB play-by-play announcer in 2013.

