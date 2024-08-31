Casillas Plays Hero in Extras, Titans Punch Ticket to Postseason

August 31, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Aaron Casillas celebrates win

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' Aaron Casillas celebrates win(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - A walk-off single from Aaron Casillas in the bottom of the tenth gave the Ottawa Titans (52-42) a 2-1 extra-innings win over the Québec Capitales (64-31) on Saturday - as help on the out-of-town scoreboard sends the club to the playoffs for the second time in franchise history.

In the second, the Titans loaded the bases with nobody out against Pitcher of the Year James Bradwell (ND, 12-0), as Christian Ibarra put the home side up 1-0 with an RBI single.

CJ Blowers (ND, 0-1) was ultra-competitive in his fifth start of the year - pitching around two hits and five walks over five and two-thirds, to keep the Titans ahead.

With the lead in the seventh, Matt Dallas hit Mathieu Sirois to open the inning, setting up a game-tying RBI single from Marc-Antoine Lebreux two batters later to tie the game at one.

The Titans offensively left a combined eight on base over the first eight innings of play, as they could not convert with multiple runners on base in four separate innings.

Jake Dixon (win, 2-1) was spectacular out of the bullpen, tossing three and two-thirds of shutout relief to give the Titans a chance.

In the tenth, with the start-up runner in Tommy Seidl at second, Dixon picked off the potential go-ahead run to keep the game tied.

With a chance to walk it off, Jackie Urbaez dropped down a perfect sac bunt to put the winning run in Michael Fuhrman 90 feet away.

Electing to go with five infielders and the infield in, Nick Trabacchi (loss, 1-2) allowed a walk-off RBI single up the middle from Aaron Casillas to give the Titans the win.

With the Titans win and a New England win over New York, the Titans qualify for the playoffs for the second time in franchise history. The team will meet the Tri-City ValleyCats in the one-game East Division Wild Card Game on Tuesday night at a TBD location.

A win and a ValleyCats loss tomorrow, the game will go at Ottawa Stadium - if not, the Titans will travel to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York for a chance to meet the Québec Capitales in the Division Series.

The Ottawa Titans end the final homestand of the regular season, playing the finale of a three-game set with the Québec Capitales on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and the "All-In" Playoff Package, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.