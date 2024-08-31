Sigh... One More Game

August 31, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (44-50), presented by Towne Properties, dropped Game Two of the series to the Gateway Grizzlies (58-36) 11-10 on a walkoff in the ninth.

This game was a rollercoaster of emotion across all three hours plus of play. Florence was up 10-1 after the fourth and allowed Gateway to score 10 unanswered to win the game.

Jonaiker Villalobos got the ball for his final start in 2024 and tossed five innings allowing five runs on nine hits picking up just two strikeouts, leaving in line for the win. Darrien Williams followed in the sixth allowing three runs on two hits with two K's. Still up 10-8, Kent Klyman pitched the seventh and allowed a game-tying two runs shot across a complete inning. Ross Thompson fnished the game with a clean eighth but a Gabe Holt single won the game in the 9th.

Offensively, Hank Zeisler led the way with a 2-for-4 showing with four RBIs including a two-run blast in the first inning. Stephen Hrustich added another two-run bomb finishing with a 2-for-3 line with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Dalton Davis and Sergio Gutierrez added multi-hit performances as well.

The Y'alls return for the regular season finale on Sunday Night at Grizzlies Ballpark for a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch. Right-hander Ty Good will take the mound to close the season in what will be a very fun game to follow for Florence.

