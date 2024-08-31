Lake Erie's Early Onslaught in Joliet Sets up Playoff Deciding Finale on Sunday

Joliet, IL - Saturday featured another must-win game for the Lake Erie Crushers (51-43). They left no doubt as to the result, getting out early and hanging 11 runs on the Joliet Slammers (37-58) on their way to an 11-5 victory.

However, there's added drama. Schaumburg's game against Washington was rained out, so they will play two seven-inning games Sunday (the final day of the regular season). If Schaumburg wins both, they make the playoffs. If they lose both, Lake Erie will make the playoffs. If they split, then then the final playoff spot would be determined by Lake Erie winning or losing on Sunday. Win and in. Lose and go home for the Crushers.

In the 1st, 2B Alberti Chavez singled up the middle for his 100th hit of the season (combined between Florence and Lake Erie). It's the second time in his 11-year professional career that he's achieved the milestone (2022 with Florence).

Chavez would score, joined by 1B Scout Knotts, on a DH Vincent Byrd Jr. fly ball that was booted by Joliet LF Chris Davis. Byrd scored on a RF Jake Guenther sacrifice fly, and the Crushers opened up a 3-0 lead before the home team came to the plate.

Joliet punched back in the home half of the 1st with a (yeah, you guessed it) 1B Matthew Warkentin solo home run off RHP Matt Mulhearn. After that swing, Warkentin sat at 3 homers, 10 RBI, and a .455 batting average against Lake Erie this season. The Slammers got themselves on the board, and the score was 3-1 after the opening frame.

Lake Erie got a little help from Joliet's starter, Zac Westcott, in the 3rd. LF Ronald Washington tapped a swinging bunt down the third base line, and Westcott threw the ball into right field, allowing two runs to score. Guenther cashed in with Washington on third with another RBI, this time with a single. Guenther now has three straight games with multiple RBIs.

Guenther scored on a wild pitch to give Lake Erie a 7-1 lead later in the inning. It's the first time since August 8th that the Crushers managed to score more than five runs in a game, and they did it on Saturday by the 3rd inning.

In the 5th CF Jack Harris launched a two-run homer, his 9th of the season. It tied his 2023 season for his most in a season as a professional. Byrd singled in a run in the 6th, and C Johnny Tuccillo logged an RBI double in the 7th. Despite Joliet scoring two runs in both the 6th and 7th, Lake Erie was still comfortably in the lead, 11-5.

Matt Mulhearn's evening came to an end with two outs in the 6th, and it was a good outing for him in such a pivotal game. His final line: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 3 K on 83 pitches. He got the win for his solid effort.

RHP Leonardo Rodriguez, RHP Sam Curtis, and LHP Cal Carver worked 3.1 innings out of the bullpen and maintained the lead for the Crushers to give them the all-important W.

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Lake Erie Crushers 3 0 4 0 2 1 1 0 0 11 12 1

Joliet Slammers 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 5 9 2

Tomorrow's game, the final game of the 2024 regular season, remains critical. First pitch will be at 7:05pm EST from Joliet. As previously mentioned, Schaumburg will play in a doubleheader in Washington. If Lake Erie were to lose on Sunday, Schaumburg would need to lose both games for the Crushers to make the playoffs. If the Crushers win, Schaumburg would need to lose one of the two games. If Schaumburg wins both, they would eliminate Lake Erie regardless of what the Crushers do in Joliet.

It all comes down to September 1st. The drama of 2024 has all led to this moment. Three games. Two teams. One playoff spot.

