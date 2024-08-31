Cristino's Multiple Home Runs Not Enough, New England Drops Opener to Boulders

POMONA, NY- Thomas Walraven went 2 for 3 and three RBIs including the go ahead run in the seventh to give New York an 8-7 victory over New England on Friday night at Clover Stadium. The Boulders increased their record to 51-43, while the Knockouts dropped to 37-55.

Before the game, Jerod Edmondson discussed the upcoming performance of starting pitcher Joe Kemlage. "We are hoping to get him deep in the game. This is going to be his last start, and hopefully he can give us everything that he's got. He is going to be aggressive in the zone, attacking these guys and just pitch his game. Hopefully he gets us in the situation when we take him out of the game where we have a chance to win."

Both starting pitchers from New York and New England took a no-decision. New York's Erik Stock pitched 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits, five runs (five earned), and striking out five batters. In relief, Tyler Vail picked up the win, improving to 3-1 for the season. Vail pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two hits, two runs (two earned), and striking out three batters. Dylan Smith secured his thirteenth save of the season by pitching a clean ninth inning, giving up one hit, one walk, and striking out three batters.

New England's Kemlage pitched 4.2 innings, allowing eight hits, six runs (five earned), walking a batter, and striking out four. Brendan Bell took the loss in relief, dropping to 0-2 for the season. Bell pitched 0.2 innings, allowing two hits, two runs (two earned), and walking a batter.

In the opening moments of the game, Austin White set the stage with a solid hit, only to be swiftly nullified as Keagan Calero reached on a fielder's choice. As tension mounted with two outs in the inning, John Cristino stepped up to the plate and launched a remarkable hit that soared into the furthest reaches of the left-field bleachers. This incredible play marked Cristino's 23rd home run of the season, drawing him level with Matthew Warkentin of the Joliet Slammers for the most home runs in the Frontier League. Cristino, by hitting that home run, extended his hitting streak to eight consecutive games.

New York set out to respond to New England's lead in the bottom half of the inning. Austin Dennis delivered a base hit to lead off the inning and Ryan McCoy was hit by a pitch. However, the momentum shifted when Steve Barmakian hit a line drive to the shortstop J.R. DiSarcina, resulting in the first out of the inning. Despite this setback, Christian Ficca stepped up and hit a ground ball up the middle, narrowing New England's lead to just one. The crowd erupted as Wolraven followed with an RBI single, evening up the score at two apiece. With both runners now in scoring position, Chris Kwitzer grounded out to Jack-Thomas Wold, advancing the runners further. Ultimately, the inning came to a close as David Vinsky grounded out to Jake Boone, leaving two runners stranded in scoring position.

Both pitchers bounced back in the second preventing their opponents from scoring. However, McCoy managed to secure a walk in the third inning, setting the stage for Barmakian to hit a two-run home run to right center field, giving New York their first lead of the game. This marked Barmakian's second home run of the season. Following this, Kwitzer secured a single to left field, and Vinsky hit a fly ball caught by Tommy Kretzler, who made a diving catch for the final out of the inning.

New England narrowed the Boulders' lead to one run in the top of the fourth. With only one out, Kretzler smashed his fourth home run of the season, bringing the Knockouts to trail the Boulders 4-3.

Joe DeLuca led off the bottom half of the fourth and he hit a double down the left field line, securing his seventh double of the season. Which put him in scoring position, as he advanced to third on a ground ball to Boone at second base. Despite New England having the infield positioning themselves to defend against the run, New York managed to add one more run when Dennis grounded out to DiSarcina. DiSarcina had to run in to field the ball and threw it to first, Dennis was out for the second out of the inning. McCoy stepped up to the plate, only to strike out swinging for the third out.

Calero made a crucial error in the fifth when Barmakian hit a ground ball to third base. Calero's errant throw allowed Barmakian to advance to second base, and then Ficca hit a single to Jack-Thomas Wold, putting New York in a strong position with runners on the corners and nobody out. Thomas Walraven then hit a sacrifice fly to White in left center field, enabling Barmakian to score and extending New York's lead to 6-3.

Wold stepped up to the plate and smacked the ball deep into center field, sending it all the way to the largest part of the ballpark in 408 feet sign. This electrifying moment marked Wold's first triple of the season in the sixth. Following this, Cristino stepped into the batter's box and launched his second home run of the game, achieving his third multi-home run performance. This home run marked his twenty-fourth of the season, propelling him to the top of the league in home runs. This home run narrowed New York's deficit to just one run, with the Boulders holding a 6-5 lead. However, despite the excitement, the next three batters representing New England were eventually retired, bringing the inning to a close.

Nick Hassan smacked a solid hit up the middle, setting the tone for the Knockouts. DiSarcina then pulled off a skillful bunt towards the third base, advancing Hassan into scoring position. The tension mounted as Calero stepped up and unleashed his power, sending the ball soaring over the fence for a two-run home run, giving the Knockouts a thrilling 7-6 lead as the ball barely cleared the fence. Sadly, Wold struck out to end the inning, but the Knockouts had already left their mark.

McCoy walked to lead off the seventh, and the Boulders quickly gained momentum when Barmakian delivered a single up the middle, placing runners on the corners. Keeping the pressure on, Barmakian then swiped second base, marking his fifteenth stolen base of the season. With two runners in scoring position, New England had no choice but to bring the infield in. Ficca then lifted a sacrifice fly to White, knotting the score at seven apiece. The drama continued as Walraven hammered a ground-rule double, his fifth double of the season, propelling New York into an 8-7 lead. Walraven then advanced to third on a wild pitch. With the infield still drawn in, Kwitzer reached on a fielder's choice, resulting in Walraven being tagged out at the plate. As Vinsky walked, the Boulders found themselves with two runners on base, only for DeLuca to fly out to Jalen Garcia, ending the inning.

In the ninth inning, with two runners on base and two outs, New England hoped to turn the tide and rally. However, their hopes were dashed when Kretzler swung and missed, striking out to bring the game to a close.

Four players had multiple hits in the victory for New York, and Dennis and Kwitzer each contributed with a hit. Meanwhile, four players also had multi-hits in the New England column, and the trio of White, Kretzler, and Calero each recorded a hit in the loss.

The Knockouts are officially done with the 2024 home schedule. They now hit the road for the final time, taking on the New York Boulders in a weekend series to close out the year.

