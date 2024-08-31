Wild Things and Boomers Postponed to Sunday

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Saturday's game between the Washington Wild Things and Schaumburg Boomers has been postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. Sunday, September 1.

Fans with tickets for Saturday, August 31's game can exchange their tickets for tickets to Sunday's doubleheader, a 2024 playoff game or a 2025 game at the Ticket Return Box Office at Wild Things Park.

Gates for Sunday's doubleheader will open at 2:00 p.m. to the general public. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings. Sunday is Halloween Night at Wild Things Park presented by Moe's Southwest Grill on a Blueprints Kids Eat Free Sunday. Character appearances will remain scheduled for when they were before the postponement.

Tickets for the Frontier League Division Series games at Wild Things Park are available now. Game 2 (listed as 2024 Playoff Game 1 on the ticket site) is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Saturday, September 7. The game is presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC and the first 1,000 fans will receive Thunder Sticks presented by UPMC. Game 3 (labeled as 2024 Playoff Game 2 on the ticket site), if necessary, in the best of three series, will be a Blueprints Kids Eat Free Sunday at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, September 8.

