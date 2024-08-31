Bolts Close Season With Shutout Win

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts wrapped up their 2024 season with their second straight win over the Evansville Otters. Behind a 13-hit attack and strong pitching performance from Ruddy Gomez, they won the finale 6-0 at Ozinga Field Saturday night.

The ThunderBolts (40-56) pulled away early with three runs in the first inning for the second straight night. The first four batters of the night all singled, with RBIs coming from Henry Kusiak and Tyler Sandoval. Emmanuel Sanchez later stole home to make it 3-0.

They tacked on a run in the third when Sanchez singled for the second time and scored on a Joe Johnson base hit.

The Bolts rallied again in the fifth. Robert Chayka led off with a walk and Sanchez followed with his third hit of the day. Sandoval brought home Chayka with a single and Sanchez came home on Johnson's groundout, extending the lead to 6-0.

Sanchez and Henry Kusiak led the way for the Bolts with three hits each. Johnson and Sandoval both had a pair of RBIs.

With the game in hand on the last day of the season, Bobby Jenks emptied his bench, giving at bats to pitchers Michael Barker, Buddie Pindel and Will Armbruester.

Gomez (4-4) picked up the win for the Bolts. He pitched six shutout innings, allowing five hits and striking out eight. Casey Delgado lasted just three innings in the loss. He allowed four runs on seven hits.

Jack Mahoney pitched a scoreless ninth inning, appearing in his 52nd game of the year, which breaks Greg Johnson's 2011 record for most in a single season in franchise history.

The win for the ThunderBolts wraps up their season with a 40-56 record. The Bolts will return to Frontier League action in May of 2025. Fans can stay up to date with the ThunderBolts all off-season by visiting www.wcthunderbolts.com.

