ValleyCats Drop Middle Game to the Miners

August 31, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

AUGUSTA, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (52-41) fell 7-4 on Saturday to the Sussex County Miners (33-62) at Skylands Stadium.

Tri-City got on the board in the first. Dylan Broderick reached first on a dropped popup from Evan Giordano. Broderick came around on a hit-and-run after Oscar Campos singled off Kellen Brothers. Ian Walters then singled. Afterward, Kyle Novak drove in Campos with a single to put the ValleyCats on top, 2-0.

Tri-City padded its lead in the fifth. Javeyan Williams singled, and stole second. Walters delivered a bloop double to bring in Williams. Novak collected his second RBI single to provide the ValleyCats with a 4-0 advantage.

Sussex County responded in the fifth. After retiring 13 of the first 14 batters he faced, Alfredo Ruiz issued four consecutive walks. This included an RBI free pass to Jordan Smith, which cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Miners came back in the sixth. Cory Acton singled and Oraj Anu was hit by a pitch. Connor Wilford entered, and walked Giordano. Evan Sleight and Gehrig Ebel picked up back-to-back RBI groundouts. Matt Rodriguez reached on an error from Tyson Gingerich, allowing Giordano to score and tie the game, 4-4.

Ruiz received a no-decision. He pitched five-plus innings, yielding three runs on two hits, walking four, and striking out three.

Brothers was also handed a no-decision. He tossed six frames, surrendering four runs, two earned on 12 hits, walking one, and striking out six.

Sussex County took the lead in the seventh. Hunter D'Amato walked, and Tony Gomez laid down a sac bunt. Then, Acton hit a go-ahead single. Anu singled, and Gomez went to third on an error from Walters. Giordano laced a two-run double to make it a 7-4 affair.

Matt Stil (2-3) earned the win, bridging the gap to Robbie Hitt in the ninth. Stil went two scoreless innings, giving up one hit, walking one, and striking out one. Hitt recorded his 13 th save with a scoreless ninth, and allowed one hit.

Wilford (1-2) received the loss. He lasted two frames, yielding four runs, three earned on three hits, walking two, and striking out two.

The ValleyCats play the rubber game against the Miners on Sunday, September 1 st. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM start.

The ValleyCats can clinch home field advantage for the Wild Card Game with a win on Sunday or a loss from the Ottawa Titans. In this scenario, the Wild Card Game would be played at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, September 3 rd at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium against Ottawa.

FINAL | SUSSEX COUNTY 7 | TRI-CITY 4

W: Matt Stil (2-3)

L: Connor Wilford (1-2)

S: Robbie Hitt (13)

Attendance: 2,762

Time of Game: 2:45

