Reeves Ends Rookie Season with Honors

August 31, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are excited to announce that outfielder, TJ Reeves, has won the 2024 Jason Simontacchi Rookie of the Year award and Frontier League Outfielder of the Year. Reeves was also a mid-season All-Star back in July.

The Y'alls leader in home runs and slugging percentage ends his season in first professional season in style. Reeves has been a dominant force at the plate all season for Florence and has flashed his glove as a cornerstone of their outfield. With two games left to play, Reeves is slashing .296/.362/.544 with a team-high 18 homers and 71 RBIs (2nd on the team).

Reeves joins Ryan Basham to become the second player in franchise history to win the Rookie of the Year award since its inception in 2002. Basham won the award in 2007 when the franchise was still the Florence Freedom. The Jacksonville State alum joined the Y'alls in the offseason for his first year of professional baseball and becomes the first Y'alls player to win the award.

"With lightning-quick hands and power to all fields, TJ was a threat every pitch as the centerpiece to the Y'alls lineup. He has great instincts in the outfield coupled with good angles and first-step reads. Add in his above-average arm and you have a rookie impact player who is a solid teammate that makes all those around him better," said Field Manager Chad Rhoades, "I believe the Rookie of the Year award is well deserved and is a small milestone in a long career. I look forward to seeing his evolution after knowing he can not only compete at this level, but dominate it."

Reeves is the only member from the Y'alls number one offense to be named to the All-Frontier League Team in 2024.

