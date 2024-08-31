AJ Wright Named Postseason All-Star

August 31, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans infielder AJ Wright

Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League has announced their 2024 Postseason Awards today, seeing Ottawa Titans infielder AJ Wright earning an All-Star nod at third base.

Wright, 27, is the franchise's all-time leader in games played (275), runs scored (219), hits (291), walks (164), doubles (62), home runs (39), and RBI (162) over three seasons in the capital.

To this point in 2024, Wright has appeared in 91 games, registering a .299 average with 18 doubles, tied for tenth in the league with 13 homers, and 51 RBI. He is one of 17 players in the league with over 100 hits, an accomplishment achieved for the second straight season. The third baseman ranks ninth in walks drawn with 57 - putting him twelfth with a .409 on-base percentage.

The mid-season all-star has recorded a team-best 24 multi-hit performances this season - earning Frontier League Player of the Week honours May 21-26.

Playing in all 96 contests a year ago, Wright notched 101 hits, maintaining an average of .285 with a career-high 14 homers, and 57 RBI. For the second straight season, Wright ranked atop the squad in walks, drawing 56.

Receiving an all-star nod during the 2022 campaign, Wright hit .277 with 12 homers and 54 RBI in 88 games during his first full professional season. The 5-foot-10 infielder led the club during its postseason run, going 5-for-14 (.357 AVG) at the dish with two doubles, a home run, and four RBI.

The Cherry Hill, New Jersey, product started his professional career in the Empire League in 2021 before joining the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League late in the season.

Prior to professional baseball, Wright attended the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (Baltimore, Maryland), where he spent four seasons hitting a career .273 in 193 games from 2016-2019.

