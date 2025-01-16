New Beer Garden and Second Ben's Pretzel Location Highlight Wintrust Field Upgrades for 2025

Schaumburg, IL - After setting new attendance records for four consecutive seasons, the Wintrust Field stadium improvements continue with a new beer garden.

"Wintrust Field continues to be the premier baseball venue in the region and every year we focus on how we can make the fan experience better. With the previous improvements focused on families and groups, we wanted to provide a location for fans 21 & older to have their own corner of the stadium." said Michael Larson, Executive Vice President & General Manager of the Schaumburg Boomers. "And we all know the lines for pretzels can be long so we have taken this opportunity to finally add a second Ben's Pretzel location."

Over the last couple of seasons Wintrust Field has added a new video board, suite level renovations, new concourse level suites, new Left Field Party Deck, new Amazon Fresh Kids Zone, and several other upgrades and additions.

BEER GARDEN: The new multi-tiered beer garden will be located down the first base line. This area extends the seating down the line and will be for fans 21 & older with concourse-level space as well as field-level space. Tickets specifically for the area can be purchased, however any fans 21 & older in the stadium can have access to the beer garden during the game. Lawn space remains on the 1 st base side and the lawn area is still available to all ages.

EXTENDED NETTING: The new beer garden will also feature extended safety netting down the line past the end of the beer garden.

ADDITIONAL PRETZEL STAND: New Ben's Pretzel Location down the 1 st base line. The new Ben's stand will be on the concourse level replacing the space previously occupied by the Goose Island Section 312 and creates locations on both sides of the stadium. The space will also feature other additional food & beverage options. A full list of food & beverage additions and menu upgrades to be announced before the season.

TEAM STORE UPGRADES: the ground-level team store is also receiving a facelift in 2025 and will feature expanded merchandise options and video screens connecting shoppers to the game.

All projects are expected to be completed prior to the team reporting for spring training in late April.

The Boomers have had substantial attendance increases each season since 2018, had the three highest single game attendances in franchise history all in 2024, the highest overall attendance in franchise history, and finished 2024 as the second highest attendance in all four MLB Partner Leagues. In addition to setting the three highest attendances, the seven highest single-game attendances in franchise history have all come in the last two years.

"We are pleased to announce a number of new upgrades to Wintrust Field for the 2025 season and are excited to welcome fans back to showcase the improvements!" said Patrick A Salvi, Owner of the Schaumburg Boomers. "We are very proud to have great a partnership and support from the Village of Schaumburg, Mayor Tom Dailly, and Village Trustees as we continue jointly work together to enhance the fan experience at Wintrust Field."

The improvements made this offseason are a combination of efforts between Boomers' ownership and the stadium owners, the Village of Schaumburg. Besides being home to the Schaumburg Boomers, Wintrust Field is host to many events including IHSA Super sectionals, Dominican University Baseball, Oakton College Baseball, youth tournaments and showcases, and non-baseball events such as Ballpark Brewfest, graduations, Garba, charity softball games, and more.

Opening Day is Thursday, May 8 at Wintrust Field and the Boomers promotion schedule was released earlier in January. Single-game tickets and group packages are on-sale now.

