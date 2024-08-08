Escobar Twirls Gem, Evansville Manages Cheap Hits to Take Game Two

Avon, OH - After taking game one of the doubleheader, the Lake Erie Crushers (32-42) fell 1-0 in game two against the Evansville Otters (41-33) who failed to record a hit that left the infield. The Crushers still remain in 3rd place in the Frontier League West.

Offensively, both sides managed very little in the series finale on Thursday afternoon, but it was the Crushers that had the most scoring threats.

In the bottom of the 3rd, Scout Knotts drilled a fly ball deep into left field that hit off the top of the wall, missing a home run by a foot. Knotts rolled into second base where he'd be stranded after his two out knock.

Then in the 4th inning C John Tuccillo worked a great at-bat to lead off the inning and was rewarded with a single. LF Ronald Washington poke a single of his own to set up 2nd and 3rd with nobody out. SS Jarrod Watkins uncharacteristically popped up a bunt attempt that led to the first out with no advance from the runners. Evansville starter Braden Scott promptly struck out RF Jack Harris, then got 3B Logan Thomason to ground out to end the threat.

In the 5th, 2B Alberti Chavez walked to extend his on-base streak (his hitting streak unfortunately ended in game 2 after going 0-3), and DH Scout Knotts also drew a walk with one out. Scott was once again able to wiggle his way out of the jam, getting Tuccillo to strike out looking after a long at bat.

Meanwhile, Crushers starter Anthony Escobar was dealing. He plunked the first batter of the game and surrendered a leadoff walk in the 5th inning, but he had faced the minimum and had not given up a hit heading into the 6th.

With two outs, CF Gio DiGiacomo softly poked a swinging bunt down the third base line that Logan Thomason had no play on. It was the first and only hit Escobar would give up in the game. He went through seven innings, gave up only three baserunners, and faced one over the minimum in arguably the best outing of his all-star season.

Escobar's final line: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K on 82 pitches. Utter dominance.

RHP Trevor Kuncl came in for Lake Erie in the 8th (now extra innings) with an automatic runner at second base. C Dakota Phillips moved the runner to third with a lineout, but Kuncl induced a popup to get out number two with the man still at third base. Then, 2B Amani Larry hit a squibber down the third base line between Kuncl and Thomason that neither had a play on. Another hit with a sub-50mph exit velocity for Evansville, and this one resulted in a run being scored. Terrible luck for Lake Erie pitching that had dominated Evansville hitters in 15 innings straight on Thursday.

Down 1-0, the Crushers had a chance to respond with Burle Dixon as the pinch runner at second base to start the bottom of the 8th. LF Ronald Washington lined out to center field sharply, but Dixon was unable to advance. Jarrod Watkins struck out against the new pitcher, Pavin Parks, setting up Jack Harris as the last hope.

Harris battled with two strikes, fouling off five pitches before Parks froze him with a 3-2 slider on the outer third to end the ballgame. Rotten luck for Lake Erie - giving up one run in 15 innings, including a two-hitter with nothing leaving the infield, and just one win to show for.

Kuncl's (2-4) unearned run was enough to tag him with a loss. Pavin Parks (1-1) going 2.1 IP hitless gave him the win in game two of the doubleheader, a 1-0 final in eight innings.

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E

Evansville Otters 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 1

Lake Erie Crushers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0

As of the writing of this recap, power has been restored to Crushers Stadium! That means we've got a full weekend of fun planned in a fully lit ballpark (we can play night games again)!

After three days with no power and three games played in the dark, Crushers Stadium is all set to return to normalcy on Friday for a 7:05pm EST first pitch against the Schaumburg Boomers. This is a HUGE series not only in the Frontier League playoff race, but also in all the fun we have planned!

Friday, August 9th at 7:05pm is Crushtoberfest with Oktoberfest Fireworks after the game as we celebrate German Heritage! We'll have plenty of music, dancing, beer, yodeling, more beer, wiener dog racing, maybe another few beers, and much more!

Saturday, August 10th at 7:05pm is a College Football Kickoff celebration with Saturday Night Lights fireworks after the game! Be sure to support your favorite college football program by wearing their colors. We've got a pregame Fan Party and Cornhole Tournament for you to enjoy, and it's also Down Syndrome Awareness Night as we highlight and bring awareness to our friends in the Down Syndrome community.

And lastly, on Sunday, August 11th at 2:05pm is Halloween Day, so make sure you dress up in your favorite costume because we've got a pregame costume contest and parade! Then, stick around after the game for Trick-or-Treat with the Crushers players! It's a Sunday Fun Day, so bring the kids and enjoy a wonderful afternoon of baseball!

The Lake Erie Crushers would like to greatly thank everyone who has been so patient in this unprecedented time recovering from Tuesday's storm. We hope that this weekend is an opportunity for the community of Avon and the surrounding areas to come together over the wonderful game of baseball and enjoy an evening at the ballpark.

If you are still without power in your home, come join us! We have affordable family fun awaiting you in a fully lit Crushers Stadium this weekend!

