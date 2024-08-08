Explosion in 1st Propels Lake Erie to Blowout Win in Game One

Avon, OH - In game one of the day/also day doubleheader, the Lake Erie Crushers (41-32) mopped the Evansville Otters (31-42) in a 9-0 seven inning shutout.

Things got started in the bottom of the 1st, and it was smooth sailing from there. 2B Alberti Chavez walked and scored on a ground ball double play for the first run of the game. Then, newly acquired C Jason Agresti bounced a routine ball to third base, but 3B David Mendham fired low to first, allowing Agresti to reach with two outs. Rookie mistake.

Lake Erie piled on six more runs in the inning (all unearned) highlighted by a SS Jarrod Watkins RBI single after a grinding at-bat, a RF Jack Harris RBI double, a CF Burle Dixon RBI double, and an Alberti Chavez RBI single. The single pushed Chavez' hitting streak to 12 games as a Crusher. The Crushers, after allowing an early five-spot on Wednesday, put up a seven-spot of their own on Thursday, leading 7-0 after the opening frame.

From there it was the pitching staff that got it done for the Crushers. RHP Leonardo Rodriguez twirled four no-hit innings to start the ballgame, allowing just one baserunner on a walk.

LHP Cal Carver came in to relieve Rodriguez and surrendered a couple of hits, but pitched through both the 5th and 6th scoreless.

In the bottom of the 6th, the Crushers scored a pair of runs on a Scout Knotts single to center field, making it 9-0 Lake Erie. Knotts finished the game 2-for-4 with 2 RBI.

LHP Kenny Pierson pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the 7th and capped it off with a strikeout to end game one with Lake Erie on top 9-0.

Leonardo Rodriguez (2-0) was given the win after going the minimum four innings to be decision eligible in a seven-inning double header. Evansville's Terrance Marin (0-6) suffered the loss after failing to pitch out of the 1st inning.

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

Evansville Otters 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2

Lake Erie Crushers 7 0 0 0 0 2 X 9 6 0

Both sides returned to their clubhouses for a 30-minute intermission before beginning Game Two.

