ValleyCats and Aigles Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

August 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The final game of the three-game series between the Tri-City ValleyCats and the Trois-Rivières Aigles has been canceled due to inclement weather on Thursday, August 8th on Irish Night. The two East Division rivals will not be making up this game. Stay tuned on ValleyCats social media and website for additional information regarding details about the Irish Night promotion.

Tickets for August 8th are now rain checks, and may be redeemed for tickets to any remaining 2024 ValleyCats home game. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the ValleyCats box office at 518-629-CATS (2287). Please note tickets do not have to be exchanged tonight, they may be exchanged at any time during box office hours throughout the 2024 season.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. The 'Cats return to "The Joe" for a three-game weekend series against the Boulders from Aug. 9-11. Join us in a festive atmosphere as we celebrate Italian Night at "The Joe" on Friday, August 9th with music, food specials, and more! Friday's game is also Albany County Night. There will be an Italian food special featuring a chicken parm sandwich for $8 available at the 1st base concession. This game will feature postgame fireworks presented by Price Chopper/Market32. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

