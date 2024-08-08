FL Recap

August 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) News Release







VALLEYCATS WIN FIFTH STRAIGHT, TIED FOR SECOND IN EAST - FRONTIER DAILY ROUNDUP

WRITTEN BY: MIKE GUISTOLISE

TRI-CITY TAKES SERIES WITH AIGLES

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats bested the Trois-Rivières Aigles 9-7 on Wednesday night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium to win the series.

The ValleyCats (41-32) are the latest team in the Frontier League East division to surge up the standings and are now tied for second place after their win over the Aigles (37-37). DH Oscar Campos put Tri-City up 1-0 in the first inning with an RBI single to left field. Trois-Rivières grabbed the lead after two runs in the second, but CF Jaxon Hallmark brought the game back to even with an RBI base hit in the bottom half. The Aigles rebuilt their lead at 5-2 with three runs in the third and then pushed it to 7-3 in the top of the fifth. Tri-City's fifth inning proved to be the turning point of the game as 10 men came to the plate, scoring five runs to retake the lead at 8-7. Hallmark had the biggest hit of the inning, driving in two more runs on a base hit to tie the game at 7-7 before 2B Elvis Peralta Jr. delivered the go-ahead knock. C Chris Burgess added an insurance run in the sixth to push the Tri-City lead to two, where it remained for the rest of the game. RHP Arlo Marynczak earned the win in relief while RHP Austin Dill collected a two-inning save. RHP Hernando Mejia took the loss for the Aigles.

The ValleyCats will go for the series sweep on Thursday at 6:30 PM EDT.

JACKALS STEAL GAME FROM CAPITALES

QUÉBEC CITY - The New Jersey Jackals evened up their series with the Québec Capitales at Stade Canac on Wednesday with a 4-1 win.

The Jackals (24-49) rode an important sixth inning to victory, scoring four times to put the Capitales (49-25) on their heels. After five scoreless innings to start the contest, New Jersey finally broke through in the sixth with an RBI double from RF Arbert Cipion to take a 1-0 lead. SS Fritz Genther followed with a base hit to bring home Cipion and double the lead. Immediately afterward, 3B Clayton Mehlbauer crushed a two-run homer to make it 4-0 Jackals. Québec got on the board with an RBI single in the seventh to avoid the shutout, but could not convert either of the times it got a man to third base in the final two innings. RHP Jalon Tyson-Long picked up his sixth win of the year in the effort. RHP Dazon Cole got the save. RHP Ryan Sandberg took the loss for the Capitales, just his second all season.

The Jackals and Capitales will play a rubber game on Thursday to determine the series victor. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

SLAMMERS WALK OFF GRIZZLIES IN EXTRAS TO EVEN SERIES

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers got the walk-off victory against the Gateway Grizzlies at Duly Health & Care Stadium on Wednesday night.

After getting shut out in the opener, the Slammers (31-43) got their revenge against Gateway (44-29) in another close game. The Grizzlies broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, taking a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly. With two outs in the eighth, 1B Matthew Warkentin finally ended Joliet's offensive woes with a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1. After a scoreless ninth, the game went into extra innings where the Grizzlies failed to capitalize with the bases loaded and only one out. In the bottom half, the Slammers got runners to second and third to set up 3B Victor Nova. The former Cleveland prospect put the ball on the ground to the left side and scored 2B Antonio Valdez to seal the win for Joliet. RHP Cameron Smith took home the win while LHP Leoni De La Cruz took the loss.

The Slammers and Grizzlies will decide their series with a rubber match on Thursday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM CDT.

Y'ALLS GET EVEN WITH WILD THINGS

WASHINGTON, PA - The Florence Y'alls evened the series with the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday behind three home runs and a huge seventh inning.

After dropping their previous two contests, the Y'alls (35-38) got back in the left-hand column with a big win against the best team in the Frontier League West division. LF Stephen Hrustich opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second inning to put Florence ahead 1-0. Washington (50-23) tied the game in the bottom of the inning and then took the lead in the fourth on a sacrifice fly. C Sergio Gutierrez blasted a solo homer in the fifth to bring the game back to even, but three runs from the Wild Things in the home half of the frame put them back on top. The Y'alls bats returned with a vengeance in the sixth and seventh, scoring five unanswered runs to retake the lead at 7-5. LHP Kent Klyman punctuated five scoreless innings from the Florence bullpen with three strikeouts in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season. RHP Carter Poiry earned the win while RHP Nick MacDonald took the loss.

The series-deciding game at Wild Things Park will be played on Thursday at 7:05 PM EDT.

BOOMERS WIN THIRD STRAIGHT

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers defeated the Windy City ThunderBolts 3-1 on Wednesday to claim the series at Wintrust Field.

The Boomers (38-24) are back within striking distance of a playoff spot after rattling off their third consecutive victory. 3B Paxton Wallace put Schaumburg on top with a two-run double in the first inning. The ThunderBolts (32-43) cut the deficit in half with an RBI double in the top of the second but were thwarted in their attempts to tie, having two runners thrown out at the plate. 2B Alec Craig pushed the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the second after scoring a run on a fielder's choice. Windy City struggled to get a foothold in the game as it progressed and could not produce another run after the second. LHP Antonio Frias earned the for Schaumburg while RHP Jake Joyce hit double digits with his 10th save of the season. RHP Buddie Pindel took the loss for the ThunderBolts.

The Boomers will attempt to complete the series sweep on Thursday. The teams will swap venues for the finale and play at Ozinga Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM CDT.

KNOCKOUTS GRAB LATE LEAD TO BEST TITANS

OTTAWA - The New England Knockouts scored three runs in the ninth to take down the Ottawa Titans 4-2 on Wednesday night at Titan Stadium.

The Knockouts (26-46) got two huge homers from 2B Jake Boone to propel them to a late victory against one of the top teams in the East division. Ottawa (41-32) took a slim 1-0 lead in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly. In the eighth, Boone crushed a solo homer to tie things at one apiece and end the Ottawa shutout bid. The Titans retook the lead at 2-1 in the bottom of the inning, but Boone came through again in the ninth and blasted a go-ahead two-run homer to make it 3-2 New England. An error gifted the Knockouts an insurance run later in the inning and put the game out of reach. RHP Liam O'Sullivan earned the win after going for eight innings in his start. RHP Reeves Martin picked up the save, his seventh of the season. Titan closer RHP Erasmo Pinales took the loss after giving up the lead in the ninth.

The two sides will play a rubber game on Thursday to determine the series. First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EDT.

BOULDERS WIN FIRST GAME OF TWIN BILL, SECOND GAME SUSPENDED

AUGUSTA, NJ - The New York Boulders won in sudden death against the Sussex County Miners in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday night before having the second game suspended due to weather.

The Boulders (39-32), who have slipped out of the playoff picture in the East, won the first game of what could prove to be a pivotal series against the Miners (25-47). SS Austin Dennis gave New York a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a sacrifice fly. DH Marshall Awtry added on with a two-run homer in the fourth. The Miners came back with three runs in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3. As the game drifted into extra innings, Dennis put his team out in front again in the eighth with an RBI single. The Miners were able to tie things up in the bottom half and elected to hit in sudden death. The Boulders were able to close things out defensively and take the first game. RHP Dylan Smith earned the win for New York.

The second game reached the fourth inning was but ultimately suspended due to rain.

The Boulders and Miners will finish out their series on Thursday at Skylands Stadium at 7:05 PM EDT.

OTTERS, CRUSHERS PLAY WITH NO POWER

AVON, OH - The Evansville Otters defeated the Lake Erie Crushers 7-1 at Crusher Stadium to open the series on Wednesday afternoon.

The original opener on Tuesday was delayed due to high winds at Crusher Stadium. The Frontier League was notified that the center field wall was damaged and power was knocked out, delaying the game until Wednesday. Power had still not returned to the stadium on Wednesday, so the game was moved earlier to be played in daylight.

The Otters (31-41) opened the scoring with a five-run second inning, which included a two-run double from SS Delvin Zinn. Evansville ended up sending 11 men to the plate and racking up four hits in the inning to take a 5-0 lead. The Crushers (40-32) finally broke through with a run in the seventh, but the Otters tacked on two more in the eighth to push their lead to 7-1. RHP Parker Brahams was excellent in his start, going for seven innings and striking out five for the win. RHP Pedro Echimendia took the loss for Lake Erie.

The series will conclude with a doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 2:30 PM EDT.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.