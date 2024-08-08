Crushers Going Old School for Doubleheader Starting at 2:30pm on Thursday

August 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - August 8, 2024 - Due to the ongoing power outage at Crushers Stadium, the original game time for Thursday's game against the Evansville Otters has been changed to a doubleheader beginning at 2:30pm EST on Thursday.

It'll be a good ol' daytime doubleheader just like the original baseball pioneers enjoyed. Gates will open at 1:30pm, and game two of the doubleheader will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the box office and will be general admission. Hot dogs, soda, water, and chips will be sold for $2 at the concession stand.

The Crushers organization is working hard to make fan experience as enjoyable as possible even in the midst of the power outage. We appreciate fan cooperation at this time while we continue to navigate this situation.

If you have any questions, please email info@lakeeriecrushers.com. We hope to see you at the ballpark today for game one against the Evansville Otters.

