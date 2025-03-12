Ex-Big Leaguer Alfredo Gonzalez Rejoins Crushers as Player/Hitting Coach

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are thrilled to announce the return of Alfredo Gonzalez, a 2024 Frontier League All-Star and former Chicago White Sox catcher.

Gonzalez rejoins both the Crushers roster and coaching staff, as he will function both as a player and the primary hitting coach for the team in 2025.

Back in 2018, Gonzalez got the opportunity to live every kid's dream: playing in the MLB. In three games with the White Sox, he logged an RBI single to officially give him an MLB batting average and nabbed prolific MLB base stealer, Jonathan Villar, to give him a caught stealing in The Show.

Last season, Gonzalez was brought in after several seasons in the Venezuelan Winter League, and he was a key contributor to the Crushers' success early on in 2024. He slugged nine home runs and drove in 32 runs in 38 games en route to being one of Lake Erie's eight All-Star selections in 2024.

He also worked very well with the Crushers' pitching staff that was top three in the Frontier League in just about every major pitching stat category. His energy was palpable, and the team fed off his encouragement and veteran instruction.

Gonzalez last appeared with the Crushers back on July 4th, 2024, and while the Crushers went on to make the playoffs in his absence, the team was noticeably missing a key piece in the second half of the season.

In coming back as a player/hitting coach, Gonzalez, now 32, will be a big part in developing the Lake Erie lineup into an offensive force in 2025 as the Crushers bring back a lot of their hitting core from 2024.

The Crushers organization is excited to have Gonzalez back in Avon and look forward to his impact on the 2025 season on and off the diamond.

The Crushers will kick off the 2025 season on the road on May 8 against the New York Boulders before returning to Crushers Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, May 13, against the Florence Y'alls.

