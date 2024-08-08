New England's Five-Run Eighth Inning Secures Season Finale Victory Against Titans

August 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

OTTAWA, CA.- A five run eighth inning led the Knockouts to an 11-5 victory over Ottawa on Thursday night at Ottawa Stadium. The Knockouts uptick their record to 27-46, while the Titans sink to 41-33.

New England's starting pitcher Trevor Anibal delivered a solid performance but ended up with a no-decision. Anibal pitched 3.1 innings, allowing five hits, two runs (both earned), while also issuing two walks. Ben Seiler took the win in relief, having improved his season record to 2-3 after pitching 1.1 innings, allowing two walks while striking out a batter.

Ottawa's starting pitcher CJ Blowers also ended up with a no-decision after pitching for five innings. He allowed seven hits and four runs, none of which were earned, while also walking three and striking out a batter. In relief, Jose Torrealba took the loss, dropping to 0-1 for the season. Torrealba pitched two innings, allowing one hit, two runs (both earned), and striking out a batter.

The Knockouts struck first in the first inning. Both Keagan Calero and Jack-Thomas Wold got on base due to errors, and then John Cristino walked, loading the bases and setting the stage. Victor Castillo's single to left field drove in the first run of the game, giving New England an immediate 1-0 lead. The momentum continued when Jake Boone reached first based on an error, bringing the score to 2-0. This was the Titans' third error of the game. Tommy Kretzler then came through with an RBI base hit, further extending their lead to 4-0. Luis Atiles, on a 3-2 count, managed to ground out into a double play, but the Knockouts still scored four runs on two hits and took advantage of three errors in the inning.

During the bottom half of the inning, with only one out, Jackie Urbaez managed to get to first base with a walk, and Aaron Casillas hit a single to center field. This put the Titans in a favorable position with two runners on base and one out. Although Jamey Smart struck out swinging for the second out, both runners successfully advanced to scoring position after executing a double steal. Anibal then induced Taylor Wright to ground out to Boone at second base, allowing the Titans to escape from the predicament unscathed.

Blowers bounced back in the second, retiring all three batters he faced in the inning.

In the third, the Knockouts came out strong, with Wold and Cristino each getting a single to put two runners on base with nobody out. Castillo then grounded out, allowing both runners to advance to scoring position. Boone was intentionally walked to load the bases, but Kretzler struck out swinging and Atiles grounded out to end the inning. The Knockouts missed out on an opportunity to extend on their lead.

Victor Cerny hit a single to left field, and A.J. Wright smashed his 13th home run of the season, reducing the Knockouts' deficit in half 4-2 in the third inning.

J.R. DiSarcina drew a walk in the third and White followed with a single, putting New England in a favorable position with two runners on base. Calero then successfully advanced both runners into scoring position. Wold reached base on a fielder's choice, but unfortunately, DiSarcina was tagged out at home plate. Cristino then hit a fly ball to center field, which was caught by Taylor Wright for the third out.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jack Hjelle reached first base on a fielder's choice and then successfully stole his first base of the season. This move placed him in a scoring position. Following this, when Lamar Briggs walked, Ottawa had two runners on base. Dan Goggin then entered the game in relief and struck out Cerny looking, and A.J. Wright struck out swinging to bring an end to the fourth inning.

Brendan O'Donnell and Hjelle both walked as the Titans had two runners on base. Briggs reached first due to an error by Knockouts' third baseman Atiles, allowing O'Donnell to score from second base, making it a one-run game at 4-3 in favor of the Knockouts. Later, Cerny grounded out into a double play that scored Hjelle, tying the game at four apiece. A.J. Wright walked and then advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Urbaez and Casillas both walked to load the bases. Wright scored on another wild pitch, giving the Titans a 5-4 lead, and both runners advanced into scoring position when Smart grounded out to end the inning.

Castillo was hit by a pitch with one out in the seventh and Boone stepped up to deliver a two-run home run, allowing the Knockouts to re-take the lead at 6-5. This home run marked Boone's third in the past two games and his eighth of the season.

DiSarcina hit a single to left field and White followed with a single to center field, allowing the Knockouts to have runners at the corners with nobody out. Calero and Wold both came through with RBI base hits, bringing the score to 8-5. Cristino then delivered with an RBI double, extending New England's lead to 9-5. With two runners in scoring position, Castllo hit a two-run base hit, further extending the Knockouts' lead to 11-5. However, the following three Knockouts hitters were retired, but the damage was done, as New England scored five runs on six hits in the eighth inning.

Ottawa had an opportunity to score in the eighth with two runners and only one out. However, Christian Ibarra struck out looking and Casillas then fouled out to first baseman Wold, ending the inning. Fortunately, for the Knockouts, the Titans left two runners on base, missing the chance to capitalize on the scoring opportunity.

For New England, seven different Knockout players had multi-hit games, and DiSarcina also recorded a hit. For Ottawa the duo of Casillas and A.J. Wright had a multi-hit game, while the trio O'Donnell, Taylor Wright, and Cerny each had one hit.

New Engla nd returns to Campanelli Stadium tomorrow night, hosting the Québec Capitales in game one of a weekend showdown. Tickets for the rest of the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

