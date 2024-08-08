Errors Cost Titans in Series Finale, Drop Rubber Game

August 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - Through two rain delays and a combined duration of close to four hours, the Ottawa Titans (41-33) committed three errors in the first, then allowed seven unanswered late in an 11-5 loss to the New England Knockouts (27-46) on Thursday.

Dropping the rubber game, the Titans got a great start from newcomer CJ Blowers (ND, 0-0) - who saw the Titans infield commit three errors behind him in the first. Before even coming to bat, the Titans were down 4-0 - as all runs over five total innings from Blowers went down as unearned.

AJ Wright made up for things by blasting his team-leading 13th homer of the season off Trevor Anibal (ND, 1-0) in the third - putting the home side down by a pair.

Pitching in and around trouble - Blowers kept the Titans in the game by leaving the bases loaded in the third - and two on in both the fourth and fifth - to end his pro debut. Allowing seven hits, Blowers walked three and fanned one in the no-decision.

After the skies opened up for the second time, the Titans swung momentum in their favour - taking advantage of five walks combined given up by Brendan Bell (three walks issued) and Ben Seiler (win, 2-3 - two walks given up) to pull in front. Following an airmailed throw on a sac bunt by Lamar Briggs, Brendan O'Donnell came across to score. Later, a double play ball tied the game before AJ Wright plated on a wild pitch.

In his Titans debut, left-hander Jose Torrealba (loss, 0-1) saw the lead vanish in the seventh - as Jake Boone hammered his third homer of the series to put the Knockouts in front 6-5. Torrealba was acquired from Great Falls of the Pioneer League earlier in the week.

For good measure, the Knockouts strung together six consecutive hits off Matt Dallas to open the eighth, scoring five times to put the game out of reach at 11-5.

One through seven in the Knockouts' lineup registered multi-hit performances in the win.

The Titans dropped their first series of the campaign to the expansion club - going 9-3 overall head-to-head in 2024.

AJ Wright went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI, and a walk in the loss - while Jamey Smart had his 15-game hit streak come to an end.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game homestand with the opener of a three-game set against the Sussex County Miners on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.