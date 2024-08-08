Power Has Returned to Crushers Stadium - Full Weekend on Tap

August 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - Power has returned to Crushers Stadium ahead of the upcoming weekend series against the Schaumburg Boomers!

The Lake Erie Crushers organization would like to thank the City of Avon and First Energy for working tirelessly to get power back in the stadium. Our staff has banded together this week in an effort to make the games enjoyable, and we appreciate fan cooperation and patience through all of it.

After three games with no power, Crushers Stadium is all set to return to normalcy on Friday for a 7:05pm EST first pitch against the Schaumburg Boomers. This is a HUGE series not only in the Frontier League playoff race, but also in all the fun we have planned!

Friday, August 9th at 7:05pm is Crushtoberfest with Oktoberfest Fireworks after the game as we celebrate German Heritage! We'll have plenty of music, dancing, beer, yodeling, more beer, wiener dog racing, maybe another few beers, and much more!

Saturday, August 10th at 7:05pm is a College Football Kickoff celebration with Saturday Night Lights fireworks after the game! Be sure to support your favorite college football program by wearing their colors. We've got a pregame Fan Party and Cornhole Tournament for you to enjoy, and it's also Down Syndrome Awareness Night. You can also enjoy some discounted concessions during Saturday games with $1 Pepsi (12 oz), $2 LaBatt Blue/Light or Lipton Hard Tea (available from 5:30-7pm only at 3rd Base Bar), and $3 tubs of popcorn.

Lastly, on Sunday, August 11th at 2:05pm is Halloween Day, so make sure you dress up in your favorite costume because we've got a pregame costume contest and parade! Then, stick around after the game for Trick-or-Treat with the Crushers players! It's a Sunday Fun Day, so bring the kids and enjoy a wonderful afternoon of baseball! Kids (12 and under) eat FREE! Kids meals include a hot dog, bag of chips, and a Pepsi/water (12 oz). You can find them at both ballpark concession stands.

Again, the Lake Erie Crushers would like to greatly thank everyone who has been so patient in this unprecedented time recovering from Tuesday's storm. We hope that this weekend is an opportunity for the community of Avon and the surrounding areas to come together over the wonderful game of baseball and enjoy an evening at the ballpark with two nights of fireworks.

If you are still without power in your home, come join us! We have affordable family fun awaiting you in a fully lit Crushers Stadium this weekend!

For any questions you need answered regarding tickets, feel free to call the ticket office at 440-934-3636 or send us an email at info@lakeeriecrushers.com. We'll see you back with us this weekend!

