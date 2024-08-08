Wild Things Defeated in Rubber Game, Head on Road Closer to Playoffs Despite It

August 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things concluded a three-game series with a 6-2 loss in their rubber match against the Florence Y'alls. With the result, the Wild Things finish the season series with an 8-4 record against the Y'alls and remain with the best record in the Frontier League heading into the weekend.

With results around the league, the Wild Things' playoff magic number is down to 11 and the magic number to clinch the division is down to 16 with 21 games for the club to go.

Brandon McIlwain led the offense with a solo home run in the loss.

The Y'alls began the scoring in the top of the first inning thanks to a solo home run over the left field wall for third baseman Brian Fuentes. Florence added another run in the top of the second inning thanks to a wild pitch that scored TJ Reeves from third base.

Brandon McIlwain got the Wild Things on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning as he launched his sixth home run of the season over the wall in right center field. The homer cut the Y'alls lead in half to 2-1 as McIlwain got his fourth hit and second extra-base hit of the series.

Despite some success in the outing, Malik Barrington had his shortest start of the season as Marlon Perez began his work in the fifth inning out of the bullpen. For the start, Barrington went four innings and allowed two earned runs, three hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Perez began his outing with a 1-2-3 fifth inning as he secured three quick groundouts.

The Y'alls added two more runs in the seventh inning thanks to a two-run double from Sergio Gutierrez. One of the runs was unearned against Perez thanks to an error earlier in the inning. In all, Perez pitched three innings with only one earned run and two runs allowed. He dded three strikeouts with no walks in his first relief appearance in Washington.

The Wild Things added a run on a wacky play in the bottom of the seventh inning as Tommy Caufield struck out but reached first base on a wild pitch. A throwing error from the Y'alls catcher hit off Caufield's helmet which allowed Robert Chayka to score from second base. Florence stranded two runners in the seventh to hold the deficit at 4-2. They added two more runs in the 8th inning to take a 6-2 lead which would be the final.

Offensively, McIlwain set the tone with his home run. Reigning Frontier League Player of the Week Jalen Miller reached base three times as he drew two walks and had a first inning single to lead off the game. Ethan Wilder also reached base twice with a single and walk.

The Wild Things travel west for a weekend series with the Windy City Thunderbolts beginning on Friday. Washington returns home the following weekend for a series with the Lake Erie Crushers beginning on Friday, August 16. That Friday night matchup will be the penultimate Fireworks Friday of the season.

Friday's first pitch at Ozinga Field is slated for 6:35 p.m. CDT.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.