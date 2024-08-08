Otters Split Doubleheader to Win Series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - In a midday doubleheader in Avon, OH, the Evansville Otters split the twin-bill with the Lake Erie Crushers.

Game One:

The Otters (32-42) fell behind early in the opener, and the Crushers (41-33) had the game in hand from there on.

The Crushers got the offense started quickly, using an Otters error to grab seven runs in the first, with six being unearned.

The game fell silent until the sixth inning, when the Crushers added a pair of insurance runs on a two-RBI base hit. Lake Erie out-hit the Otters 6-3 in the opening game.

Terance Marin (0-6) was chased early and received the loss. Leonardo Rodriguez (2-0) picked up the win for the Crushers.

Game Two:

The slow offensive day carried over into game two for both sides. Evansville scored the game's sole run in the extra-inning 8th. Randy Bednar, the commissioner's runner for the Otters in the 8th, advanced to third on Dakota Phillips' fly-out. Amani Larry scored Bednar with an infield single to give the Otters their first lead of the doubleheader.

After pitching the prior 1.1 innings, Pavin Parks (1-1) kept the Crushers off the board in the eighth to give Evansville the series win.

Braden Scott pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing five hits with four strikeouts. Parks received the win in relief. Trevor Kuncl (2-4) was tabbed with the loss in his sole inning of relief for Lake Erie.

The Crushers out-hit Evansville 5-2 in the series finale.

With the series win, the Otters have now won four of their last five full series played.

The Otters now head to Sauget, Ill. for a trio of games with the Gateway Grizzlies. First pitch for Friday's series opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

